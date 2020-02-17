[first-impressions:-hawkeye-defensive-backs]

Just one in a collection of appears to be at the Iowa soccer program’s 2020 recruiting class, place by situation:

The newcomers

Reggie Bracy, six-, 190, Cellular, Ala. (St. Paul’s Episcopal HS)

Brenden Deasfernandes, six-, 170, Belleville, Mich. (Belleville HS)

AJ Lawson, six-, 175, Decatur, Ill. (MacArthur HS)

The wander-ons

Gavin Cooke, six-one, 180, Kentfield, Calif. (Marin Catholic HS)

Jake Fisher, 6-, 170, Treynor, Iowa (Treynor HS)

The facts

REGGIE BRACY: Gained first-crew all-condition and all-area honors as a senior at St. Paul’s Episcopal. … Was a second-team all-state choice as a junior and earned all-location recognition a few periods all through his prep job. … Concluded his senior season with 89 tackles, including six tackles for a loss and 3 sacks. … Broke up seven passes and experienced one interception as a senior for the perennial power in Alabama. … Led his staff in tackles as a sophomore and senior. … Lettered in track and basketball in addition to soccer.

BRENDEN DEASFERNANDES: Was a Division I very first-workforce all-point out selection in Michigan as a senior. … Played defensive back and receiver for Belleville, which arrived at the point out semifinals in 2018 and 2019 in its class. … Had 30 tackles, nine go split ups and a person interception as a senior. … Recorded 11 tackles and broke up three passes during his junior season. … Also lettered in track.

AJ LAWSON: Gained 1st-team all-meeting recognition as a junior and senior at MacArthur, where by he served lead the crew to back-to-back again playoff berths the past two seasons. … Was a 4-calendar year letterwinner as a defensive back and wide receiver and a crew captain as a senior. … In addition to catching 39 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, recorded 25 tackles and had two interceptions. … Finished with 33 tackles, 5 interceptions as a junior. … Scored 3 defensive touchdowns. … Was a two-calendar year letterwinner in basketball and observe, positioning in the Illinois condition fulfill in the superior leap.

Returning depth

Starters: Cornerback, Matt Hankins, senior Totally free basic safety, Jack Koerner, junior

Second crew: Cornerback, D.J. Johnson, sophomore Robust security, Dane Belton, sophomore Free safety, Kaevon Merriweather, junior Cornerback, Riley Moss, junior

2019 signings

Dane Belton, sophomore

Sebastian Castro, redshirt freshman

Jermani Harris, redshirt freshman

Daraun McKinney, redshirt freshman