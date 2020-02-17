[first-impressions:-hawkeye-defensive-linemen]

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomers
Yahya Black, 6-5, 260, Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)
Isaiah Bruce, 6-2, 265, Lena, Ill. (Lena-Winslow HS)
Deontae Craig, 6-3, 240, Fort Wayne, Ind. (Culver Academies)
Ethan Hurkett, 6-3, 245, Cedar Rapids (Xavier HS)
Logan Jones, 6-3, 260, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central HS)
Michael Lois, 6-4, 260, Elkhorn, Wis. (Elkhorn HS)
Lukas Van Ness, 6-5, 240, Barrington, Ill. (Barrington HS)
The walk-ons
Zack Lasek, 6-6, 250, Riverside, Iowa (Highland HS)
Jamison Witte, 6-5, 265, O’Fallon, Mo. (St. Dominic HS)
The details
YAHYA BLACK: Was named the district player of the year as a senior at Marshall High School after earning defensive lineman of the year honors in his district as a junior. … Was a three-year letterwinner on the defensive line at Marshall, where he played both end and tackle. … Is the school record holder with 17.5 career sacks … Is a three-year letterwinner in basketball and a four-year letterwinner in track.
ISAIAH BRUCE: Earned first-team all-state honors in Illinois in Class 1A as a running back and defensive end in both his junior and senior seasons at Lena-Winslow. … A four-year varsity letterwinner, was part of a state championship teams in 2017 and 2018. … Was a two-time first-team all-conference selection. … Was the first player in Lena-Winslow history to earn team MVP honors in consecutive seasons. … Rushed for 1,052 yards on 84 carries as a senior while counting 16 tackles for a loss among 38 tackles on defense. … Played receiver as a sophomore, catching 15 passes for 413 yards. … Lettered in track in addition to football.
DEONTAE CRAIG: Earned all-state honors in Indiana as a senior. … Was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 as both a junior and senior. … Earned Class 4A all-state honors as a junior … Was a four-year letterwinner as a defensive end, establishing school career records for tackles, sacks and tackles for a loss. He also established school single-season records for sacks and tackles for a loss. … Was a four-year letterwinner in basketball, winning a state championship as a junior.
ETHAN HURKETT: A two-time first-team Iowa Class 3A all-state selection, was named the district defensive player for the year as a senior. … Two-time first-team all-district and all-metro selection. … Was a team MVP as a senior. … Three-year letterwinner as an inside linebacker and fullback at Xavier … Finished with 53.5 tackles as a senior, including 14.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. … Had 64 tackles as a junior, including 10 for a loss and two sacks, and finished with 34.5 tackles as a sophomore. … Lettered in track in addition to football.
LOGAN JONES: Participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. … Was an Iowa Class 3A first-team all-state selection as a junior and senior at Lewis Central, where he earned first-team district honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. … Was a four-year varsity letterwinner in football, playing end and tackle on defense and tackle on the offensive line. … Recorded 30 tackles as a senior, including 14 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. … Finished his junior year with 52 tackles including 22.5 for a loss and 8.5 sacks while recording 18.5 tackles as a sophomore including 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks. … Won Iowa state championships in the shot put and discus as a junior. … Earned four letters in track and three in basketball.
MICHAEL LOIS: Earned all-conference honors as a sophomore, but missed most of his junior season and all of his senior season in football after suffering a spinal injury during his junior year. … Has been cleared to participate in other sports since and is expected to be among the leaders on his prep baseball team at Elkhorn this spring.
LUKAS VAN NESS: Earned first-team all-state recognition from the Champaign News-Gazette and was named the Mid-Suburban League defensive player of the year for his play at Barrington. … A two-year varsity letterwinner, recorded 67 tackles as a senior including 17 quarterback pressures, eight tackles for a loss and five sacks. He also forced one fumble and blocked one punt. … In addition to football, is a three-year letterwinner in hockey.
Returning depth
Starter: End, Chauncey Golston, senior
Second team: End, John Waggoner, sophomore; End, Joe Evans, sophomore; End, Zach VanValkenburg, senior; Tackle, Daviyon, Nixon, junior; Tackle, Austin Schulte, senior
2019 signings
Jake Karchinski
Taajhir McCall
Chris Reames
This article originally ran on qctimes.com.