[first-impressions:-hawkeye-linebackers]

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

The newcomer

Jay Higgins, 6-2, 220, Indianapolis (Brebeuf Jesuit Prep)

The walk-ons

Eric Epenesa, 6-3, 185, Glen Carbon, Ill. (Edwardsville HS)

Sean Ormiston, 6-0, 200, Lena, Ill. (Lena-Winslow HS)

Josef Smith, 6-3, 210, Britt, Iowa (West Hancock HS)

The details

JAY HIGGINS: Was named by the Indiana Football Coaches Association to its all-state top-50 as both a junior and senior. … Two-time first-team all-state, all-conference and all-county selection. … Was an all-state selection as a sophomore. … Four-year football letterwinner at linebacker and tight end. … Two-year team captain at Brebeuf. … Finished his senior season with 151 tackles, five pass break ups and three forced fumbles. … Collected 145 tackle with three pass break ups, three forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown as a junior. … Had 158 tackles as a sophomore, forcing four fumbles. … Led his conference in tackles the past three seasons. … Had 17 tackles as a freshman. … Was a four-year letterwinner in basketball.

Returning depth

Starters: Weakside, Djimon Colbert, junior; Leo, Nick Niemann, senior

Second team: Middle, Dillon Doyle, sophomore; Weakside, Seth Benson, sophomore; Leo, Barrington Wade, senior

2019 signings

Jack Campbell, sophomore

Jestin Jacobs, redshirt freshman

Yahwey Jeudy, redshirt freshman