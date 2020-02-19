[First impressions: Hawkeye quarterbacks]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[first-impressions:-hawkeye-quarterbacks]
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KT
EXPECTED.

WHERE...THE LONG ISLAND SOUND, NEW YORK HARBOR, PECONIC AND
GARDINERS BAYS, AND SOUTH SHORE BAYS FROM JONES INLET THROUGH
SHINNECOCK BAY.

WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING.

IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

INEXPERIENCED MARINERS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER
VESSELS, SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.

&&









092819-qct-spt-iowa-foot-027

Iowa sophomore Spencer Petras is positioned to replace Nate Stanley as the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback next season.


Quad-City Times file photo

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

The newcomer

Deuce Hogan, 6-4, 200, Southlake, Texas (Faith Christian)

The details

DEUCE HOGAN: Earned first-team all-state honors after leading Faith Christian to a spot in the Texas state semifinals as a senior. … Was a three-time all-district selection. … Quarterbacked his team to a 36-11 record, setting school records for career wins, touchdowns, yards and completions. … Passed for 8,192 yards at the high school level, completing 52.8 percent of his passes. … Threw 100 touchdown passes in his career and was intercepted 30 times. … He was coached at the high school level by his father, Kris.

Returning depth

Starter: None

Second team: Spencer Petras, 6-5, 230, sophomore

2019 signings

Alex Padilla, redshirt freshman

The Iowa and Iowa State football game had two lightning delays in the first half, causing the game to last longer than six hours, Saturday, Se…

The Iowa football team opened it’s season playing Miami of Ohio, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won …

The Iowa Hawkeyes played Middle Tennessee, Saturday, September 28, 2019, in a non-conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks w…

This article originally ran on qctimes.com.