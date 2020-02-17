[first-impressions:-hawkeye-receivers]

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

The newcomers

Quavon Matthews, 5-11, 170, Largo, Fla. (Largo HS)

Diante Vines, 6-0, 190, Danbury, Conn. (The Taft School)

The walk-ons

Jamison Heinz, 6-0, 200, Humboldt, Iowa (Humboldt HS)

Jack Johnson, 6-0, 190, West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley HS)

Isaiah Wagner, 6-3, 205, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)

Wegener Wyatt, 6-2, 200, Algona, Iowa (Algona HS)

The details

QUAVON MATTHEWS: Returned from an injury that kept him off the field as a junior to catch 22 passes for 449 yards and two touchdowns as a senior at Largo, where he was coached by former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal. … Had nine receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore. … Returned two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. … Was a team captain as a senior on a Largo team which reached postseason play for the third straight season.

DIANTE VINES: Earned all-New England and Erickson League first-team honors as a wide receiver and defensive back as a junior at Danbury High School and a senior at Taft. … Was an all-conference defensive back as a sophomore. … Established a season record with 48 receptions at Taft, where he caught eight touchdown passes, rushed for three scores, returned a kick for a touchdown and returned both a fumble and an interception for scores. … Caught 51 passes for 602 yards as a junior in addition to recording 68 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. As a sophomore at Danbury, ad 58 tackles with four interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Returning depth

Starters: Tyrone Tracy Jr., sophomore; Ihmir Smith-Marsette, senior

Second team: Brandon Smith, senior; Nico Ragaini, sophomore

2019 signing

Desmond Hutson, redshirt freshman