[first-impressions:-hawkeye-running-backs]

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

GAVIN WILLIAMS: Was a first-team all-state and all-district selection as a senior on an Iowa Class 4A state championship team at Dowling after earning second-team all-state honors as a junior on a 4A playoff qualifier at Southeast Polk. … Rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns last season on a 13-1 team at Dowling. … Gained 1,309 yards and scored 12 times as a junior at Southeast Polk, where he recorded 732 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns a sophomore and ran for 805 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a freshman. … Recorded 421 receiving yards as a sophomore and 242 as a freshman. … Is one of three true freshman in the 2020 recruiting class to enroll at Iowa in January. … Lettered in track three years, twice at Southeast Polk and once as a junior at Dowling.

LESHON WILLIAMS: Was a two-time honorable mention all-state selection and two-time all-conference choice as a junior and senior at Richards. … Ran for 1,001 yards on 121 carries despite missing nearly half of his team’s regular-season games last fall because of injury. … Rushed for 2,115 yards as a junior on a team which reached the Illinois state semifinals. … Ran for 10 touchdowns as a senior and 26 as a junior. … As a sophomore, carried the ball 53 times for 450 yards and six touchdowns. … Lettered in basketball and track.