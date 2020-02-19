[first-impressions:-hawkeye-tight-ends]

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

The newcomers

Luke Lachey, 6-5, 215, Columbus, Ohio (Grandview HS)

Elijah Yelverton, 6-4, 220, Royse City, Texas (Trinity Christian HS)

The walk-on

Andrew Wilson, 6-3, 220, Sterling, Ill. (Newman HS)

The details

LUKE LACHEY: Earned first-team all-state state, all-conference, all-district and all-metro honors as a senior. … Was a second-team all-state selection as a junior after receiving honorable mention honors as a sophomore. … Named first-team all-conference his final three years of high school. … Played wide receiver, tight end and defensive back while earning letters four years at Grandview, where he was a two-year team captain. … Recorded 57 catches for 741 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior in addition to rushing 43 times for 357 yards and three scores and intercepting five passes on defense. … Caught 45 passes for 763 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and 15 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. … Returned 13 kicks for 387 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and eight punts for 76 yards and one score as a sophomore. … Intercepted three passes as both a junior and sophomore. … Four-year letterwinner in basketball and two-year letterwinner in track.

ELIJAH YELVERTON: Participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January. … Two a two-time all-district selection at the prep level in Texas and a three-year letterwinner at tight end. … Led his prep team at Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas to a state title as a junior and repeated that as a senior while playing for Trinity Christian. … Caught 62 passes for 595 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season in addition to rushing for 45 yards and one score on six carries. … Is one of three true freshmen to enroll at Iowa in January.

Returning depth

Starter: None

Second team: Sam LaPorta, sophomore; Shaun Beyer, senior

2019 signings

Sam LaPorta, sophomore

Logan Lee, redshirt freshman, has moved to defense

Josiah Miamen, redshirt freshman

Iowa Hawkeyes recruiting class 2020