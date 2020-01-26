First impressions: “How are you the bread” offers a warm romance and fresh pleasure

It’s been a long time since “How Are You Bread” finished filming in 2016, but the wait is finally over! The web drama premiered on January 17 and has all the ingredients for a warm and light watch with some fun twists. If you’re a fan of EXO’s Suho or Lee Se Young, looking for an intriguing yet easy-to-watch drama, or wondering what “how’s your bread” means, then read on for our thoughts on the premiere of drama!

Please note: some spoilers for episode 1 below. And also a lot of puns.

There is a new bakery in the Noh Mi Rae (Lee Se Young) area, and it has quickly become so popular that customers are lining up to wait for it to open every morning. The reason, Mi Rae soon discovers, is that the bread in the store has a mysterious power….

Rumor has it that the baker, Ha Do Woo (Suho), thinks about his first deceased love every morning while he bakes his bread, kneading his emotions in his pastries and thus giving the breads their special properties . Intriguing, right?

As you would expect from a character with so much sadness and desire, Do Woo is rather sober and distant. The exception, of course, is when it bakes, and one of the best parts of “How Are You Bread” is watching Suho lovingly look at the baked goods. Seriously, is it something healthier than a man who delicately and meticulously places each strawberry perfectly cut in half on its foam?

Mi Rae, on the other hand, is a major lover, friendly to everyone and useful to neighbors in need. She is certainly not the type to hang out, and is described as a “workaholic with thick skin”. But it is simply because she is passionate about her work as a screenwriter, as evidenced by her habit of sitting where and when an idea occurs. to hit it, and work until the end:

We have a feeling that the thick skin of Mi Rae will be useful, especially when her demanding boss from the broadcasting company (which the employees nicknamed “the witch”) entrusts her with the responsibility of a pastry contest and entrusts her with the task. to do Do Woo to appear there – which he does not intend to do.

“How Are You Bread” promises to be a simple romantic tale, and the first episode doesn’t shy away from some of our cheesy K drama shots, like the oops-we-fell on top of each other-another premiere meeting.

But that doesn’t mean that this plot will be out of date. Since the first episode, “How Are You Bread” has given us a lot of emotional fabric to consider. Mi Rae clearly has his dreams and frustrations, and Do Woo has his own family traumas: his father’s disappointment in him baking Western-style pastries instead of family-run traditional Korean rice cakes promises to be an interesting dilemma from both a family and cultural perspective.

While the main roles are the bread and butter of all K drama, the supporting characters and subplots can be just as important – and “How are you bread” has already given us a glimpse of the fun and Mi Rae’s eccentrics, including a no-so-a secret desk couple and a novice / aspiring DJ who gets way too drunk at corporate dinners. These characters promise to be the icing on the cake of a great drama, and we can not expect more from their antics!

Note that Mi Rae is a #relatable fifth wheel.

So far, what makes “How Are You Bread” captivating is the characters, their complex stories and their emotional realities. And in such a character-focused drama, Suho and Lee Se Young have a lot of work to do to make sure their characters don’t come out half-cooked. But so far, they are convincing, and there is enough to untangle for the drama to be worth watching. Episode 1 has already asked us many questions: what is the sad story behind the first love of Do Woo? Can Mi Rae convince Do Woo to join her pastry show? What did Mi Rae want when she ate the “how are you bread” and why did she cry?

And while their romance is already starting to simmer, as evidenced by the fact that Do Woo is obviously interested in Mi Rae despite himself…

These two are going to have to overcome several obstacles in their personal and professional life in order to make their possible romance work – it will certainly not be child’s play!

Hey Soompiers, what did you think of the premiere of “How Are You Bread”? How many puns are there in this article? Let us know in the comments!

hgordon stay way too late on weeknights to marathon K dramas and try to keep up with the latest K-pop releases Follow his adventures in Seoul on Instagram.

Currently viewing: “How are you bread”, “Crash land on you”

Favorite Dramas of All Time: “Scarlet Heart: Goryeo”, “Hwayugi”, “Hotel Del Luna”

