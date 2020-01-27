First impressions of OC Lubick, discussions about new facilities characterize the strong Huskers Junior Day | National sport

On a busy junior day at Memorial Stadium, with several 2021 class attendees present in town, the new Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide-angle receiver trainer Matt Lubick made sure that wide-angle receiver Jaylin Noel knew where he was.

“He wanted to make sure I was the first to meet him,” said Noel of Lubick, who was officially hired by head coach Scott Frost earlier this month and arrived on campus in the middle of the week. “Coach Lubick was a good guy, and I felt like we clicked on some simple concepts and philosophies of his from the point of view of football.”

Noel is a three-star candidate from Kansas City, Missouri, who plays his high school ball at Park Hill High and has taken up scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, the State of Iowa, the State of Kansas and others in recent months.

Street stories provide a picture of Husker OC Matt Lubick’s recruitment style

At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, he projects as a slot type at college level. This was his second trip to Lincoln and, of course, the first since Lubick was hired.

“He believes that he and Coach Frost can bring Nebraska back to the old way and make school a powerhouse again,” said Noel.

“It has been a very formative journey. We have more insight into the new facility, which is crazy,” added Noel, the $ 155 million soccer training facility project approved by NU that is expected to be groundbreaking this summer. “The technology they put in the weight room is like no other after what I’ve been told.”

Noel was part of a youngsters’ Saturday, on which interested parties such as the four-star international player T.J. participated. Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), Avante Dickerson (Omaha), three-star defender Ru’Quan Buckley (Wyoming, Michigan), Caleb Berry (Lufkin, Texas), three-star athlete Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) who Three-star defenders Ryan Keeler (La Grange Park, Illinois), three-star linebackers Danny Stutsman (Winter Garden, Florida) and Tyler McLaurin (Bollingbrook, Illinois) and others.

Buckley made the trip with his teammate and 6-3 receiver Jace Williams (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and said he couldn’t have gotten a better first impression of Lincoln and NU.

“Nebraska is currently high on my list,” said Buckley, who is listed at 6-6 and 260. “People told me I would fall in love.”

He tries to return to Lincoln sometime in the spring or summer, and is planning a visit to Iowa State, Colorado, and Syracuse, among others.

Recruiting Ticker, 01/24/2022 In-State Prospect Woods lands offer from Husker; great junior day on tap

Berry, a 6-foot and 200-pound engine from East Texas, said he hiked to Lincoln in the middle of winter because the Huskers and running backs trainer Ryan Held recruited him harder than everyone else and he wanted to to see what the campus was like.

Stutsman from Orlando, Florida said essentially the same thing.

“You offered me pretty early on when I was recruited, and that shows a lot of interest in me. So I wanted to see a place where love was really shown,” said Stutsman, who did not let snow lay on the grass at Memorial Stadium telling him to go outside to take some pictures. “It is definitely the most northerly I have ever been in and I really loved it. It was a great experience.”

Stutsman received offers from Minnesota and Oklahoma State last week, including offers from Virginia Tech. He said the Huskers saw him as an insider at the time.

“My trainer has known Beckton (NU trainer Sean) for a while and they are still recruiting the area so they know the talent that is down here,” said Stutsman.

Not everyone who originally wanted to be on campus did it, which is typical in the constantly changing recruitment world. Three-star lineman Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin) had travel issues, four-star wide receiver Quenton Barnes (Antioch, Tennessee) seemed to be with Ole Miss instead, and three-star defensive lineman Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch, Iowa) Iowa signed on Saturday morning.

2021 Husker soccer recruits

Surname

position

Hometown (school)

Stars

Henry Lutovsky

OIL

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

***

Randolph Kpai

LB

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)

****

Teddy Prochazka

OT

Elkhorn (south)

****

RJ Sorensen

DL

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (University)

***