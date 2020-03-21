First in 18 years: All Delhi subways will remain closed on Sunday – news from India

For the first time in 18 years, the entire Delhi metro network will remain closed all Sunday amid ‘Janta curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Auto-unions and cab service unions also encourage drivers to keep an hourly rate.

In the past, Metro Delhi partially closed its services during Republic Day, Holi and Diwali, among others. However, this will be the first time that it will close the business for the entire day.

“In the wake of the Yantas curfew this Sunday, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) has decided to withhold services. This step is intended to encourage the public to remain indoors and maintain social distance, which is crucial in the fight against Covid-19, ”said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communication), DMRC.

Metro began regulating its services as of Friday as part of measures taken to avoid crowds at stations and in trains and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mobile app-based cab aggregation services such as Uber and Ole encourage drivers to stay off the road on Sunday. App services, however, will be functional for anyone who has to take advantage of taxis in emergency situations.

“In accordance with government advice, we urge motorists to observe the curfew in Yanta on Sunday, March 22. However, we will offer services to meet the basic and urgent travel needs of the communities we serve,” said an Uber spokesman.

Over 95,000 auto-rickshaw riders provided support to the Prime Minister. Rajendra Soni, Delhi general secretary of Autorickshaw Sangh, said that all car drivers, regardless of political affiliation, had decided to cooperate with the government.

“This is a national state of emergency and we will all join hands in whether the government succeeds this curfew,” he said Friday.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said there were no plans yet to shut down public bus routes.

In other news, nearly 15 light retailers in the nation’s capital will crash on Sunday. Although all markets, both retail and wholesale, will remain closed on Sunday, it will extend this curfew to three days (March 21-23) as a voluntary measure in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

“At least 15 lacquer dealers in Delhi and about seven roses across the country will tear their eyelids off for curfew on Sunday. This is the first time dealers have made such a decision given the pandemic. The decision was made unanimously last night,” said Praveen Khandelwal , Secretary General of the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT).

He said the body of traders had urged all Delhi markets to remain closed for three days (mentioned above) to prevent the disease from spreading to the community. “We sent a circular to all major markets and asked them to close for three days. Only stores selling essential items and groceries in the colonies will remain open. I hope everyone will fight the spread of the virus together. We will review the situation on Tuesday, “Khandelwal said.

Brajesh Goyal, convener of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CTI), another union in the capital, said although all traders agreed the businesses would be closed on Sunday, only some would likely adhere to the three-day closure.

“Only a few have decided to voluntarily stay closed for three days. If a complete suspension of the market has to happen, the government will issue an order regarding it,” Goyal said.

All markets, business centers as well as industrial units including Connaught Place, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Model Town, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Azadpur, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Okhla, Bawana, Narela and Wazirabad will, among other things, observe a full closure on March 22nd.

“As this is a national crisis, public health is our priority. We urge all members to remain closed all Sunday,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Merchants Association.

According to traders, fall rates have fallen dramatically in all markets, but preventive measures like complete shutdown are needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Traders in places like Khan Market have decided to close it for two days while South Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market will remain closed for three days.

“We issued a circular to the owners of all establishments to remain closed on Sunday and Monday (March 21-22). We will see if we need to reconsider, ”said Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Association of Traders.

By March 31, the City Corporation of South Delhi (SDMC) has closed all sports and leisure facilities including spas, salons, beauty salons and other venues such as sports academies, clubs and restaurants.

Weekly markets are also closed throughout the city, except for those selling basic products such as fruits and vegetables.

.