First-in-nation Illinois primarily a bad idea

Let’s make this simple.

Would you rather come in January and February to vote or wait until March, April or May?

Most people prefer to wait until after the thaw, I am pretty sure. They also prefer a shorter time difference between the November primary and general elections, shortening the overall campaign season.

That’s why I say “no thanks” to Gov’s suggestion. J.B. Pritzker to bring Illinois to first place on the primary election calendar in 2024 before Iowa, New Hampshire and everything else.

Pritzker made a suggestion via Twitter on Tuesday before the full scope of the Iowa caucus debate raised renewed questions about whether our neighbor in the West deserves his prominent place in the presidential appointment process.

Pritzker stung at Iowa’s relative lack of diversity and offered Illinois as a solution, with an NPR story as evidence.

“If you are looking for a state whose people represent the diversity of America, look no further than Illinois. It is time that the most representative state in the country was the first in the nation, “tweeted Pritzker.

Wednesday morning, perhaps detecting an opening in the aftermath of the collapse of the votes of the Iowa Democratic Party, Pritzker followed a statement indicating that he intended to be taken seriously.

“I look forward to working with other elected officials and the party to change the calendar so that the primary in Illinois is the first in the appointment process in the 2024 presidential election,” Pritzker said.

Then gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and his running partner, Rep. Juliana Stratton, their victory in the Democratic primary in 2018. File Photo.Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Sun-Times

It occurs to me that the Republican Party may have its own thoughts about setting the primary date in Illinois, which at least makes one reason why our state might not be the political bell, as Pritzker and NPR claim to be. The idea that only Democrats will decide the matter says enough about a once middle ground that is now strongly democratic.

Those inclinations don’t bother me.

What concerns me is any electoral process that does not prioritize voter participation and honesty above all or one that does not recognize the importance of the other offices to be filled, even in a presidential election year.

This year in Cook County, we are reviewing disputed races for Congress, the Supreme Court of the state, the state attorney, the clerk of the Circuit Court and more.

You start tinkering with the date of the primary for the purposes of presidential politics, and you also influence all those races with sometimes unforeseeable consequences.

We tasted that in 2008 and 2010 after the legislature moved to the first week in the first week of February to increase Barack Obama’s chances for democratic nomination.

It worked fine for Obama, but the overall result was an election that came immediately after the holidays with candidates who had not been properly screened.

Then we crossed our fingers and hoped to prevent a snowstorm.

Of course, personal voting is not as important as it once was, given the movement towards postal voting and other forms of early voting.

But I think we are still well on our way in Illinois to fully entrust our elections to the whims of the US postal service or to a new online voting system.

That makes voters turn up at a polling station to cast a vote, the prospects for the harder the sooner we are on the calendar.

The counter argument of Pritzker seems to be that it would be good for the country to give a state like Illinois the first chance to elect the president, and it would be good for the state to have all the attention and attention that comes with it will roam the state for a year with the presidential candidates.

Aside from the whole problem of whether New Hampshire or Iowa would even let someone else go first, I am not so sure that the rest of the country will see our special brand of corrupt, transactional politics as the ideal blueprint.

Yes, it’s nice to have a real impact on choosing the nominee who was hit in the past in Illinois with our normal primary slot of March. But a January primary would not offer guarantees.

Others may propose to free the presidential primary from the rest of the offices to be challenged, leaving us with two primaries.

The problem with that idea is that elections are expensive to run. An entire state election can cost taxpayers $ 30 million to $ 40 million. These are not additional costs that local governments, who manage elections in Illinois, have ready to finance.