“First Ladies” series against Roosevelt, Ford and Michelle Obama

Throughout American history, the role of the First Lady, regardless of whether she was the President’s wife or a family member, has been a prominent figure in politics. First ladies were able to influence politics, work for change and convey an image of American femininity to the world stage. Given their influential lives, it is not surprising that a TV drama about the First Ladies would become an interesting project.

According to Variety, Showtime has ordered a first season of the one-hour drama First Ladies and has already announced that Oscar winner Viola Davis will appear as former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“First Ladies” will turn the personal and political life of First Ladies from all over history upside down. The first season focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. The series, by Showtime and Lionsgate Television, will target the east wing of the White House, as opposed to the west, where many of the most important and globally changing decisions in history have been hidden by America’s charismatic audience, complex and dynamic first ladies.

The choice of Roosevelt, Ford and Obama is a good start. All three are known to be very political and often more radical than their husbands. Betty Ford is a particularly interesting figure in history, as she was public about her addiction problems and, despite the president of her republican husband, advocated her vote. Eleanor Roosevelt is probably still the woman who should have been our first president.

“Throughout our history, the presidents’ spouses have not only had a significant impact on the nation’s leaders, but also on the country itself,” said Winograde in a statement. “First Ladies fit perfectly into the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics and show how much personal relationships affect both national and global events. When Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama, a dream comes true, and we couldn’t be happier if her exceptional talent helps launch this series. “

I hope that if this series goes well, we can explore the older First Ladies, because many of them have left interesting and problematic traces in our history. From the first two we can see that there are slave owners Martha Washington and protofeminist Abigail Adams. It would be fascinating to see how many of these women were actually richer and more learned than their husbands. I’d be a little worried about how the series could cover up some of the more problematic aspects of women, but as a history nerd, I’m willing to give her a chance.

Plus – viola.

(About diversity, Image: BEN STANSALL / AFP / Getty Images)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com