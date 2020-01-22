First look: Florida’s steepest diving roller coaster at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) –Amanda Dukes of WESH 2 got a brief look at SeaWorld’s sixth roller coaster on Tuesday.

Once Ice Breaker is done, it will have the steepest vertical top for a Florida roller coaster.

The coaster will also be the first at SeaWorld that has four different starts and drives drivers backwards in more than vertical gradients.

The voyage is still under construction, but SeaWorld has announced that it will open this spring. SeaWorld has classified the trip as “family-friendly” due to its minimum height of 48 inches.

Ice Breaker is the latest new offering as SeaWorld reinvents itself after a few difficult years when controversy over its killer whale programs leads to a drop in visitor numbers.

