First osprey aircraft CMV-22B delivered to U.S. Navy

February 10 (UPI) – The U.S. Navy and Boeing announced on Monday that they will ship their first tilt motor of the CMV-22B-Osprey variant.

The aircraft, built by Boeing and Bell Textron with 47 other aircraft ordered by the Navy, will replace the outdated C-2A Greyhound fleet.

It was developed for the transport of personnel and cargo from the shore to aircraft carriers and is the only aircraft that can transport important components of F-35 engines directly to a carrier flight deck, an important feature of marine logistics.

The first Navy CMV-22B Osprey was delivered to the Navy at Bell’s Amarillo, Texas manufacturing facility. The aircraft will be based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California and at Naval Air Station Norfolk in Virginia. It made its first flight on January 21st in Amarillo.

The higher fuel capacity aircraft than previous V-22 variants can carry up to £ 6,000 at up to 1,150 nautical miles and first flew in December. In 2007, the consortium of Bell Helicopters and Boeing Defense, Space and Security built around 200 copies of the aircraft with short take-off and landing capabilities in various iterations.

“The CMV-22B not only extends the capabilities of the carrier on board, but also that of high-end combat,” said Dewon Chaney, commodore of Fleet Logistics’ multi-mission wing, in a press release. “We are committed to adding him to the fleet and demonstrating his tremendous skills and agile flexibility.”