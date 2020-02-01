First photos of the evacuation of London’s Bond Street underground after a person hit by the train

London’s Bond Street underground station was evacuated “immediately” after someone was hit by a train.

The tragic incident would have occurred on the platform of the central line estbound at the busy station.

Oxford Street is also closed due to the rail accident.

The incident occurred during rush hour on Friday January 31, around 4:30 p.m.

At the time, commuters trying to get home from the station had to vacate the station immediately.

Central line trains do not run between Liverpool Street Station and White City during rush hour on the London Underground.

Bus lines 94, 98, 139 and 390 are bypassing across north-west central London, around Baker Street, Regent Street and Soho in Westminster.

Crowds gathered as they had to find a new way home

In addition to closing a section of the central line, Oxfcord Street itself is closed near Bond Street Station due to the intense intervention of emergency services.

There is no update yet on the condition of the person struck by the train.

