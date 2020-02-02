First photos of the Streatham terrorist attack in which police killed a man

Three people were injured and one of them is fighting for his life.

A terrorist attack in Streatham resulted in a man being shot dead by the armed police.

It has since been confirmed that three other people were injured in the attack on Streatham High Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2.

Met police spokesman said: “Three people are known to have been injured in the Streatham attack earlier this afternoon. One person is in hospital in a fatal condition. We are in the process of being to inform their families.

“A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

“A third victim has been taken to hospital – his life is not in danger.”

Richard Mustonen-Smith, 59, a response pastor for Ascension Trust who lives in Streatham, spoke to PA.

Streatham terrorist attack: “Man had machete and silver cartridges on his chest”

He said, “I’m shocked that it happened in Streatham. I’ve been here all my life. We still have accidents here, but not that.

“My grandson was at the Odeon and they were told to go out in the back because there was a bomb. They took them out of the cinema. They were there to watch a movie.

“When it is a family member so close to you, you do not expect it. You are always worried that your family is on the street, but it is even worse.

“I heard people being stabbed. Apparently he (the attacker) had two backpacks.”

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, issued a full statement on the attack.

He said: “I am in close contact with the commissioner met and the local representatives, and I would like to thank our police, security and emergency personnel for their quick and courageous response. They are truly the best of us .

“Terrorists seek to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London, we will never let them succeed.”

