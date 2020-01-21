First production 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette auctioned for $ 3 million | journey

The first production unit of the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette was auctioned off at the weekend for $ 3 million. – Courtesy of Chevrolet

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – A Barrett-Jackson classic car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona last Saturday bought the first 2020 Chevy C8 Stingray for $ 3 million – more than $ 2.9 million ( 11.7 million RM) RRP.

In summer 2019, Chevrolet announced the eight-generation version of the legendary American sports car C8 Corvette Stingray 2020. Although the model was due to go into production at the end of the year, it was delayed until February 2020 due to an employee strike. Although the first production model had not yet been built, it was already on the auction house plan and was selling millions of times over the actual retail price of $ 59,995 sold.

Pencils down. Chassis number 001 of the #Corvette #Stingray from 2020 was sold at @Barrett_Jackson for $ 3 million. All earnings went to @DetChildrensFnd. pic.twitter.com/cLYUn5vuBd

– Chevrolet (@chevrolet) January 19, 2020

To temporarily take the place of the first series Stingray sold for a whopping $ 3 million during a Barrett Jackson classic car auction in Scottsdale is a bright red version of the model. The official vehicle will be a black 3LT variant equipped with the Z51 package.

Fortunately, these additional millions are not for profit, but go to the Detroit Children’s Fund, a nonprofit that aims to improve schools and education in Detroit.

The 2020 C8 Corvette will finally roll off the assembly line next month. Delivery is expected to begin in March. – AFP Relax News