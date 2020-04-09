First Public Map Reveals Military Base with Coronavirus Case when Pentagon Secrecy Pulls Backlash

The first public map of more than 100 U.S. military bases in 41 states with coronavirus cases.

map by Bill Morris; basic data by Natural Earth

More than 150 military bases in 41 states have been affected by the corona virus, according to new information exclusively obtained by Newsweek. The Pentagon also said Tuesday that the armed forces had surpassed 3,000 cases, more than double the number of people who tested positive for the corona virus in less than a week. The scope of geographical spread among the military in the United States reflects the civilian world and also shows some signs of abating.

The widespread spread of the corona virus throughout the military, both in the United States and overseas bases, has stopped all non-essential movements, stopped recruiting and basic training, and caused a virtual breakdown in large-scale activities. This also leads to cruel secrecy, justified as necessary to maintain operational security. But the policy of secrecy is now getting a strong push, both from communities around military bases and from members of parliament.

The latest Department of Defense data shows that 2,120 men and women in uniform have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The hardest hit service was the US Navy, followed by the Army, Air Force, and finally the Marine Corps. Civilians working for the department formed the second largest overall group after those in uniform, followed by military dependents, and then by private contractors working in military facilities.

In 41 states where the Department of Defense reported coronavirus, nine states showed more than 100 cases in the larger military community. Some of the hardest hit were the naval base complex of San Diego, Norfolk, Virginia; and Jacksonville, Florida; regional base of San Antonio, Texas; and Washington state naval base. A large number of cases are also being handled at Andrews airbase in Maryland and reflect medical support for military workers assigned throughout the Washington, DC area. Recruitment training facilities receive their basic training – in San Antonio and San Diego; and in the Army Ft. Jackson, South Carolina is also another hotspot.

Two weeks ago, Defense Minister Mark T. Esper told Reuters that the military would stop providing “detailed data” about coronavirus infections in its ranks. “What we want to do is give you an aggregate number. But we will not separate numbers because that can reveal information about where we might be affected at a higher rate than maybe elsewhere,” he said.

The secretary’s announcement was followed by an official Reporting Guide issued on March 31, in which Esper promised that the military would do its best “to balance transparency in this crisis with operational security.”

What happens instead of balance, military sources and observers say, is that the flow of information to public places stops. No one wants to release new data, risking the possibility of carrying out Washington violations. And almost immediately, the announcement of a new coronavirus case at the military base stopped. The Pentagon began to issue daily total tabulations, but almost everyone outside Washington’s leadership, including local officials, found themselves in the dark.

When the USS aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt’s case hit the front yard this week, most people were shocked. Confidentiality has something to do with it.

“The Navy leadership initially made difficult choices about mission readiness for the safety of seafarers,” said a retired Navy Navy in an email to Newsweek, “because we all underestimate the seriousness of the virus and the extent of its spread. However, if you look further, the transparency is more would have communicated to leadership how bad the situation was, also that extreme measures needed to be taken. “

The Admiral requested anonymity because he did not want to be involved in what he called a politicized battle over the shooting of Captain Brian Crozier, Roosevelt’s commander; or the resignation of Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

But he said there were still many questions about Roosevelt and another ship, the cruiser USS Bunker Hill, which was part of the Roosevelt battle group and visited Da Nang, Vietnam, along with aircraft carriers in early March, when it was believed that seamen first carried the virus. into it.

The admiral said he also had questions about the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship parked in San Diego, California. Boxer is one of the ships based in the U.S. first to report a corona virus case, on March 13, with the second case developing on March 17; The Navy said the second case was not connected because the sailors worked in two different departments.

After Roosevelt’s story exploded in the media, the admiral said, he also began to hear questions via email and social media contacts about the two ships. From social media, for example, he learned that the San Diego-based Boxer held a Friends and Family Day Sailing on March 6, in which the virus was apparently carried by civilians.

“Can we prevent it?” he asked. “Maybe not. But I’m sure the captain and other commanders will be more careful with the more information flowing in the chain.”

“Now, we need maximum transparency,” the admiral said, “to deal with these cases, to take appropriate action, and to convince their friends and family.”

“This is a good line,” said Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), “on the one hand maintaining our combat posture, and on the other hand recognizing the unique challenges of the moment that we must also guard our military.”

Rep. Kinzinger is in a unique position to assess the impact of the military in making public releases more information. He was also a Lieutenant Colonel and pilot in the Wisconsin National Air Guard. In an interview with Newsweek, Rep. Kinzinger said the Pentagon had to be more open and transparent, not only so that lawmakers and others could monitor if the military took appropriate preventive measures, but also because when there was something secretive, he said, “people began to wonder.”

“I think the military must release the amount divided by the base,” Kinzinger told Newsweek.

“It’s useful to be open and transparent,” he said, especially because it might show good news. “Right now all we hear is about Roosevelt, but the total number might make people more comfortable.” On Wednesday, the Pentagon said there were 230 positive coronavirus cases among 4,800 crew members.

“I am very surprised by the Department of Defense’s decision to seem to leave many members of our services, military families, members of the public and many more without the information they need to protect themselves and others and stay healthy,” Senator Parry Murray (D-WA ) told Kitsap Sun, referring to the lack of information available at various bases in the state of Washington that formed one of the military hotspots.

“We think that this crisis is a very important time to ensure that the line of defense does not separate installations from the community,” Joe Driskill, president of the pro-defense Defense Society Association, wrote in a letter to Esper, appealing for greater transparency.

“I’m frustrated with the Pentagon,” Kinzinger finally said. “Some do not fully understand that they are under civilian control. In fact we are the board of directors for the military.” Kinzinger said that he understood how no one wanted to put it aside at the moment, but he also said how important it was to get this right, to find the right balance between operational security and public calm.

