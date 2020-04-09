First Public Map Reveals Military Base with Coronavirus Case when Pentagon Secrecy Pulls Backlash

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
23
First Public Map Reveals Military Base with Coronavirus Case when Pentagon Secrecy Pulls Backlash

The first public map of more than 100 U.S. military bases in 41 states with coronavirus cases.
map by Bill Morris; basic data by Natural Earth

More than 150 military bases in 41 states have been affected by the corona virus, according to new information exclusively obtained by Newsweek. The Pentagon also said Tuesday that the armed forces had surpassed 3,000 cases, more than double the number of people who tested positive for the corona virus in less than a week. The scope of geographical spread among the military in the United States reflects the civilian world and also shows some signs of abating.

The widespread spread of the corona virus throughout the military, both in the United States and overseas bases, has stopped all non-essential movements, stopped recruiting and basic training, and caused a virtual breakdown in large-scale activities. This also leads to cruel secrecy, justified as necessary to maintain operational security. But the policy of secrecy is now getting a strong push, both from communities around military bases and from members of parliament.

The latest Department of Defense data shows that 2,120 men and women in uniform have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The hardest hit service was the US Navy, followed by the Army, Air Force, and finally the Marine Corps. Civilians working for the department formed the second largest overall group after those in uniform, followed by military dependents, and then by private contractors working in military facilities.

In 41 states where the Department of Defense reported coronavirus, nine states showed more than 100 cases in the larger military community. Some of the hardest hit were the naval base complex of San Diego, Norfolk, Virginia; and Jacksonville, Florida; regional base of San Antonio, Texas; and Washington state naval base. A large number of cases are also being handled at Andrews airbase in Maryland and reflect medical support for military workers assigned throughout the Washington, DC area. Recruitment training facilities receive their basic training – in San Antonio and San Diego; and in the Army Ft. Jackson, South Carolina is also another hotspot.

Exclusive: U.S. Military Base Comprehensive Map with the Coronavirus Case

Read more