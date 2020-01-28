First reactions to Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop Lab” prove his chaotic energy

There was a real fear of what kind of disconnected energy would surface at what time Gwyneth Paltrow“The Goop Lab” has finally landed on Netflix, and now that it’s here and available in bulk, I’m pretty sure our fears have been identified. At least that’s the mood I get when I comb through the reactions online.

For the uninitiated and / or those who just haven’t put Gwyneth, their yoni eggs, and their vagina candles up their asses, the Goop Lab is essentially their personal brand for something extraordinary and alternative wellness ~ packaged in bite-sized consequences.

The first episode begins with the exploration of the use of psychedelics as a healing method, with a focus on trauma-related mental health problems such as PTSD. This should be a clear indication of what the hell is waiting for you in the six-part short series, how much salt you need and how tight you should probably be.

From what I can collect, this tweet sums it up pretty well.

I: * watch # gooplab *

Roommates: Do only rich white people do this funny, without critical awareness?

I: yes.

– Georgia Luscombe (@G_Luscombe) January 27, 2020

When you look at the conversations on The Goop Lab on Twitter, the reaction seems as chaotic as the show itself. Some people are deeply skeptical of Gwyneth’s acclaimed wellbeing approaches – which include the highly controversial Wim Hof ​​method of relieving stress by immersion in cold water and controlled breathing, cognition, and energy healing.

I saw the first episode of #gooplab and now I want to pick mushrooms somewhere in a forest. It’s therapy, isn’t it?

– Amy Tucker (@amymaytucker) January 26, 2020

Show me * Gwyneth * on mushrooms, you cowards! #GoopLab

– Amanda Clingerman (@aeclinger), January 25, 2020

Others call it straight “pseudoscience” or straight westernized take up of indigenous practices or a long advertorial that shouldn’t be in the “documentary” section of Netflix, and others wildly shifted between “fuck this” and “this has” my life.”

Ich: I will hate to watch this # gooplab show on Netflix.

I on ep. 3: I am born again, I want to work for Goop, I am fully indoctrinated pic.twitter.com/xD7SjmVwDH

– Rowan Knight (@RowanRevolution) January 26, 2020

I’m not proud to admit that, but I saw #gooplab’s first 10 minutes last night and now I’m afraid that I will never stop hearing Gwyneth’s vocal fry in my head that advises that “there is more in life than messing around with Matt Damon “.

– annie with an i e (it is directly in the email) (@annie_valentina) January 26, 2020

Watch #Gweneth donate her own plasma and squirt it on her face again. What. Is. Happening @goop lab. Thank you, @netflix this is great TV. #GoopLab pic.twitter.com/JyD0KnXhZ3

– Erin Lindsay Patrick (@ErinLindsayP) January 28, 2020

I watched two episodes of The Goop Lab and had to force myself to turn it off because I am dangerously prone to believe absolutely everything that thin women with good skin tell me.

– Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) January 27, 2020

I was on Netflix and thought I would see the new David Lynch. It turned out to be just the Gwenyth Paltrow Goop Lab

– Jason Trevino (@ jasontrevino), January 26, 2020

If anything, it provided an incredible amount of entertainment and it is good (not groundbreaking) television playback – not because it is clearly good or factual, but simply because it is obviously a hot mess.

I mean, a Guardian review even asks whether Gwyneth knows what a vagina is after Gwyn was filmed (and got the footage sorted by itself), assuming the vagina was in a very revealing third Episode the entire kit and kaboodle was. I just … what the hell.

I drank some beers and watched The Goop Lab on Netflix. What I’ve learned is that for someone who makes a lot of money and tells you what to do with your vagina, Gwenyth Paltrow has no damned idea what a vagina is.

– ⚓Jillian⚓ (@SailorFat) January 27, 2020

I watch Goop Lab and there is a whole episode where a 90 year old woman teaches amusement workshops for women and one of the women has a real orgasm in front of the camera but I really think the most shocking part of the whole season is figuring out that Gwyneth Paltrow is nothing. Indeed vegan

– toto (@toripartridge_) January 27, 2020

Look, The Goop Lab is great for being an entertaining watch. Damn it, maybe some friends will come over and make a drinking game out of it. Skol your wine every time someone says “Yoni” or when Gwyneth praises and advocates a method, but then probably doesn’t even get involved or whatever. Feed them the mushrooms and jump into the lake.

Image:

Netflix

