First Respondents, Healthcare Workers Can Shop At Special Times, Get Discounts At These Companies During The Coronavir Crisis – News – The Palm Beach Post

Retailers across the country give priority to healthcare workers and first aiders.

Stores designate special shopping times to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Deadlines are similar to those retailers introduced in March to seniors and buyers with health problems.

At the Costco Wholesale Club, members who are health care workers or first responders can move in front of the lines.

Some businesses, such as restaurants and convenience stores, offer discounts and free fees, including coffee and meals.

Walgreens announced Thursday that it will designate April 25 as “Frontline Heroes Discount Day.” It gives first responders, police and medical staff a 30% discount on regularly priced Walgreens brands and a 20% discount on regularly priced national brands.

An employee card or ID is required at Walgreens, other retailers, and restaurants to participate in most specialties and discounts.

Special purchase times

BJ Wholesale Club: On 8-9 Sundays, first aiders and health care workers can shop without membership in any location when they present their ID for a new appreciation class. The older purchase period for club members over the age of 60 will be updated Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to changes.

Costco Wholesale Club: Costco temporarily allows priority access for members who are health care workers and first responders with a valid ID to “move to the front of any line,” the company posted on its website.

Giant Eagle: Healthcare workers and first aiders can shop an hour before the shops, which are open to the public every Thursday and Friday.

Meijer: The grocery chain reserves essential services for workers (all medical workers, first aiders and law enforcement officers) and trade workers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays.

Publix: For the time being, the grocery chain in Florida will continue working hours for paramedics and hospital staff. Special opening hours are 8-9. Thursdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., health care workers and first aiders can shop during Sam’s Club Associate Review Hour, which is also named Hero Hours.

Save Mart: All Save Mart, FoodMaxx, and Lucky stores have special shopping times – one hour before and one hour after mailed store hours daily – for first responders, including law enforcement, fire and medical personnel with “credentials”.

Southeast Grocery Stores: The parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will extend opening hours on Mondays and Tuesdays to increase special shopping hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. health care providers and first aiders.

Walmart: The retail giant reserves an hour every day for hourly pickup orders for first aiders and buyers most at risk for the coronavirus. The “pick-up hour” is 7 to 8 daily.

Special Opening Hours: Companies with more than 50 locations will share your specialty hours with the U.S. TODAY by filling out this form for possible inclusion in updates to this story.

Free payments, discounts for healthcare workers, first aiders

Some companies supply free food and coffee to hospitals. In other restaurants, specialties may be offered at some franchise locations. The following offers are available at participating locations for the time being, unless otherwise stated.

Bojangles: Until June 10, the chain will give free cups of legendary iced tea to health care workers, first aiders and law enforcement. No purchase required.

BP: First aiders and health care workers will receive 50 cents per liter per liter at their next occupancy at BP and Amoco stations. To receive the discount, you must confirm your employment. For more information, go to www.bp.com/localheroes.

Circle K: The convenience store offers free coffee, tea, or soda to health care workers and front-line respondents.

Crocs: The company provides free footwear to healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, as well as other industry leaders at the forefront of the pandemic. You can choose Crocs Classic shoes and Crocs At Work styles. Free crooks are available when supplies are last available at www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.

Cumberland Farms: The convenience store chain offers a free cup of hot or iced coffee of any size to healthcare workers, first aiders and the military “all this unprecedented time”. Tell a store employee about free coffee by announcing your occupation at checkout.

General Dollar: By April 30, all medical staff, first aiders, and activated national cards will receive a 10% discount on eligible purchases when they display their employment card or ID at more than 16,300 stores. The discount store announced in a press release that the program could be continued.

Krispy Kreme: Every Monday through National Nurse Week (May 6-12), Krispy Kreme provides all health care workers with a token free of ten original glazed donuts. This offer is for all those working in the hospital, as well as doctors, nurses, surgeons, psychologists, dentists, optometrists, pharmacy staff and their staff. Although the accessories last.

Thank you to the health care workers and first aiders who work tirelessly to keep our community safe.

Starbucks: The coffee giant will be serving free coffee to first aiders and health care workers by May 3rd. The offer is for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical investigators, Starbucks said.

Uber: The equestrian service offers 10 million free rides and deliveries to health care workers, seniors and those in need. According to the service, it also provides free meals.

Walgreens: April 25 is the “Frontline Hero Discount Day” at the company’s more than 9,200 stores for healthcare workers, and the first respondents to present their employment badge or appropriate identity will receive up to 30% off discounted products.

Wawa: The convenience store chain offers free coffee to health care workers and first aiders for a limited time.

White Castle: By April 30, healthcare professionals and EMTs will receive a free Castle Combo or breakfast combo with their ID and a coupon sent to www.whitecastle.com.

Additional Discounts: Small regional chains may also handle first aiders and health care workers.

Companies with more than 50 locations will share your discount or special times with the US TODAY by filling out this form.

