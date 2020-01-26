First responders team up with Clovis breweries to honor 2 of their own

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) – Dozens of first responders traveled to Clovis on Saturday to honor two of their loved ones who lost their lives.

Tactical Ops Brewing and Hop Forged Brewing met for the first day of first responder brewing.

They honor both Petty Officer Second Class Oscar Temores of Lemoore and Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz.

Temores was killed on November 30 of last year after his patrol car was intentionally hit by another vehicle.

Diaz died on November 2 while protecting a woman involved in a domestic dispute while she was not on duty.

The two breweries have come together to collaborate on a brand new beer.

Organizers invited first responders to help brew and even name it.

At the end of February, a corn-hole tournament will take place in Lemoore, where the new beer will be unveiled.

Proceeds from the two events will go to the families of the Diaz and the Witnesses.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.