First Rikers Island prisoner dies with positive coronavirus

His legal team announced Monday that prisoners on New York City’s Rikers Island had died after being infected with the coronavirus. According to the Legal Aid Society, Michael Tyson, a 53-year-old underlying illness, had been detained at Rikers on suspicion of parole violation.

As of Sunday, a New York City prison had 273 prisoners and 321 personnel in New York City prisons positive for the virus, according to the city’s monitoring committee, the Correctional Commission of the City. The outbreak in the city’s prison system is one of the largest in correctional facilities throughout the United States.

In a statement on Monday, the organization urged Governor Andrew Cuomo to use his administrative authorities to release vulnerable detainees throughout New York. “It’s time for the governor to take full advantage of their powers and act without delay to avoid further catastrophes,” the statement said.

New York City mayor Bill de Brasio said Sunday that more than 1,000 prisoners had been released in response to the pandemic. “It obviously means corrective health, and they’re dealing with fewer inmates,” De Brasio told reporters. “More opportunities to socialize. More opportunities to treat and isolate those who need to be isolated.”

Last week, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Association filed a lawsuit against city and state authorities seeking to release inmates at high risk for serious illness from the virus. Tyson was one of 100 prisoners named in the lawsuit.

A spokeswoman for the Legal Aid Society told CBS News that she had been released after being convicted in 2017 of attempting to sell a controlled drug, before allegedly violating parole.

The city’s correctional office did not identify Tyson, but said that the inmate had died Sunday at Bellevue Hospital. “Our deepest condolences go to the family of detainees in their sorrow,” the statement said. “The safety and well-being of the people under our control is our top priority.”

