First situation of coronavirus verified in Tri-Metropolitan areas location

March 17, 2020

David Mann

Posted: March 17, 2020 11:29 AM

Updated: March 17, 2020 11:33 AM

TRI-Metropolitan areas, Wash. — Health and fitness officers have confirmed the first scenario of the novel coronavirus in the Tri-Towns location.

The Benton-Franklin Wellness District was notified Monday that a Franklin County girl in her 20s tested good for COVID-19. The female has underlying overall health conditions and is becoming handled at a local hospital.

This scenario appears to be linked to overseas vacation. The health district is functioning to establish anybody who may have an greater publicity danger for the reason that of near make contact with with this particular person. It can choose around a week to get take a look at results.

“As general public health, we have envisioned this and have prepared for it,” the health district reported in a statement. “We are doing work tirelessly to restrict the unfold of this health issues in our space.”

The wellbeing district suggests following these tips to enable prevent the virus from spreading:

Do not go to the unexpected emergency area until crucial. Crisis rooms require to be able to serve individuals with the most important requires.

If you have signs or symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory issues, contact your frequent medical doctor initially.

Stay home when sick.

Even if you are not getting symptoms, stay dwelling as a lot as attainable and exercise social distancing by being six toes away from other folks.

Exercise outstanding personalized hygiene routines, which include handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, stay clear of touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

Keep informed.

