First Space View, Premiere Date & Exposed Glossary

Just when you think you can’t be more excited for Space, the new Netflix comedy from Office Creators Greg Daniels and Office stars Steve Carell, we’re here to tell you this: Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast.

Netflix has released the first face image for the series, as well as the premiere on Friday, May 29, and details on the upcoming comedy.

Here’s what Space Shuttle says: Steve Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot and four-star general with the dream of flying the Air Force, who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself knocking to lead the new branch of the U.S. Army: Forces. Space.

Mark was skeptical, but dedicated and moved his family to a remote base in Colorado to work with a “colorful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ commissioned by the federal government to get America back to the moon and achieve total space dominance.

Carell and Daniels also created a star-studded series John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang |, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Kudrow, friends, The Emergence and Emergence of Web Therapy, will repeat as Maggie Naird, the wife of Carell’s character. Maggie is described as the wife of the Washington Air Force who has embodied parts of her career for over a decade. As Mark captures the Space Force, Maggie evolves in different directions.

Space Force is announced in January 2019. Carell returns to TV in 2019 with a dramatic role in the Tower of the Morning Show. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.