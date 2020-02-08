First suspected case on Christmas Island

An evacuee on Christmas Island sent samples to Australia for urgent testing. It was feared that they could be positive for the deadly corona virus.

Doctors and nurses in the internment camp on Christmas Island, who take care of the Australians evacuated from Wuhan, sent the samples to the mainland as a precaution. However, it is the first time that a sample has been sent to Australia to ensure this.

The sample was placed on a plane yesterday and the results should be confirmed within the next 24 to 48 hours.

A new quarantine site has been set up in Howard Springs in the Northern Territory for further evacuees from China.

The total number of confirmed cases in Australia remains at 15, while the total has increased to 31,530.

The total number of deaths has now risen to 638, but the number of people who have successfully recovered is more than twice as high. There are currently 1,764 worldwide.

Even at the epicenter of the Hubei outbreak, the number of restores exceeded the number of deaths, with 867 people successfully banned after being infected with the virus.

Evacuees late on the way to Darwin

The next group of coronavirus evacuees expected from Wuhan is being quarantined in an old mining camp near Darwin.

Passengers on the second flight, who want to pick up Australians from China, will be brought to the village of Manigurr-ma in Howard Springs, 30 km from Darwin, where Christmas Island cannot accommodate two hundred evacuees.

Australian military personnel load fresh food and supplies from a RAAF Hercules aircraft that flew from Darwin to Christmas Island on Friday, February 7, 2020. Evacuees who have traveled from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are quarantined in the internment camp on Christmas Island, approx. 1,400 km northwest of the Australian mainland. (AAP Image / Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING (AAP)

Around 260 Australians will be on board, and health officials stress that the evacuees are not sick or have any symptoms. However, for security reasons, they must be quarantined to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Passengers are screened a total of five times – once before leaving China, twice on the flight, then at the RAAF base in Darwin, and again when they arrive at the quarantine site.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable when they arrive in Darwin will be taken straight to a hospital where they will be quarantined, according to a joint statement by Home Secretary Peter Dutton, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy.

Professor Murphy said that those staying at the Howard Springs facility are unlikely to become infectious and their health will be closely monitored.

“It is important that people in and around Howard Springs know that the novel coronavirus can only be spread through close contact with an infectious person and cannot spread through the air,” he said.

“The health and safety of the Howard Springs community is of paramount importance and I am confident that the security and health measures taken will prevent any risk to the health of the community.”

Howard Springs residents have expressed concerns that the location is so close to the homes, but officials have assured the locals that there is no danger.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned people that further evacuation flights from Wuhan or mainland China will be possible.

The first busloads of evacuees were due to arrive this morning, but the flight was postponed because the release from China was not ensured.

Mask prices are rising due to increased demand

Demand for masks, robes, gloves, and other protective equipment has increased 100-fold, and prices have risen due to the corona virus, causing a “severe” disruption to global supply, the head of the World Health Organization said.

The situation was made worse by people who are not medical professionals and who buy protective equipment for their own use, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

People wearing masks are walking in a subway station in Hong Kong, Friday, February 7, 2020. Hong Kong confirmed on Friday 25 cases of a new virus originating from the Chinese province of Hubei. According to the latest figures, 233 new cases of the novel corona virus have been confirmed worldwide, Hong Kong chief secretary for approvals said at a press conference. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung) (AP / AAP)

“When supply is scarce and demand is high, bad practices like hoarding can sell to sell them at higher prices, so we ask for solidarity,” said Tedros at a press conference at WHO headquarters in Switzerland.

“Demand is up to 100 times higher than normal and prices are up to 20 times higher,” and the rush has created supply delays of four to six months, he added.

Frontline healthcare professionals in China, which have reported 31,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus, require the majority of these supplies, he said.

Tedros said he spoke to manufacturers and distributors to provide care for those who need it most, with health care giving priority to the sick and those who care for them.

People wearing face masks to protect themselves against the corona virus can be seen at Brisbane International Airport in Brisbane on Friday, January 31, 2020. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the corona virus a worldwide emergency. (AAP Image / Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING (AAP)

The WHO had sent gloves, masks, breathing apparatus and other “personal protective equipment” to every region, which in technical jargon are known as PPE.

Tedros said he had just spoken to the WHO pandemic supply chain network, which includes manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers, to ensure that assets reach those in need.

“We call on countries and companies to work with WHO to ensure fair and rational use of supplies and realignment of the market. We all have to contribute to mutual security.”

The public and private network initially focused on surgical masks due to extreme demand and market pressure. Tedros added: “We are grateful to companies that have decided to only supply masks to medical professionals.”