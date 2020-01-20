First, the Japanese court sentenced two Filipino nationals over a remote connection for lack of interpreters

YAMAGATA – In Japan, a video connection system between two different courts was first used on Monday to relay decisions to foreign defendants to compensate for the lack of court interpreters.

Yamagata District Court sentenced two women from the Philippines to a suspended sentence for violating the Japanese Immigration Law. A Tagalog-Japanese interpreter from another court provided services through the video system.

On a large monitor, the interpreter informed the two women that the court had given separate sentences to an 18-month prison sentence that had been suspended for three years.

The courtroom and a separate room within the same courthouse were connected to each other for the purpose of hearing witnesses. However, the revised Criminal Procedure Act came into force in 2018 to give non-court witnesses the opportunity to remotely participate in the hearing.

The same system has also been applied to interpreters to take account of the falling number of such workers as their demand increases rapidly.

The number of registered interpreters decreased by 4 percent to 3,788 in the four years to 2018, while the number of foreign defendants who need interpreters rose by almost 60 percent to 3,757 over the same period, according to the Supreme Court.

According to the verdict, the two women traveled to Japan on a work visa as a cook, but had worked as an employee of a cosmetics manufacturer between October 2017 and October 2019. Their visas were extended after they incorrectly informed immigration officials that they intended to continue working as cooks.