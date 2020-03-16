First thing, “Close this president right now”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said in a Democratic Sunday night debate on CNN and Univision that the first thing he would do to tackle the coronavirus outbreak is to “close this president right now.”

Jake Tapper asked Sanders what he would do “tonight” to “save American lives.” Sanders said President Donald Trump was “messing around” and claimed he did not listen to scientists, just hours after a press release in the White House where the president had appeared alongside key scientists and public health officials. of the country.

Sanders said, “Whether we are the president or not, we need to close this president right now, because he is undermining doctors and scientists trying to help American people. It’s unacceptable for him to want to report non-factual information.” , which confuses the general public. “

His rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, referred viewers to the plan he posted on his website, which takes into account what Trump is already doing.

The two also argued whether “Medicare for All” would have helped stop the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Neither offered any support to the President or his team, though Biden mentioned the need for the nation to come together and unite.

The debate shifted to CNN’s Washington, D.C., studio from its original Arizona location because of the outbreak.

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10pm. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.