First, to help drivers, the company’s CEO set up a fund to predict one-year salaries

“The Driver’s Fund, funded by the Ola Foundation, will support drivers through the help of the Ola Group, investors and through an investment platform for citizens and other institutions,” the statement said.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 27, 2020, 10:49 PM IST

Late Friday, the fund first launched a fundraiser to support the Recovery Fund, cabins, Cali Poly and taxi drivers across India.

In addition, the founder, Olivier Agarwal, spends a year paying for the fund.

“The fund’s revenue will help improve the well-being of drivers and their families affected by the limitations of the COVID-19 epidemic,” he added.

The first group and employees are making an initial investment of Rs 20 crore to the fund and through the Investment Investment Campaign, the goal is to raise up to Rs 50 crore.

“In times of stress, the mobility industry is hard to pull off, and the driving community has found it difficult to pay for their family without a source of income,” the statement said.

According to him, the initiative is to bring together various stakeholders in ecosystems such as customers, investors and partner organizations to support millions of drivers and their families across India.

The initiative will focus on key areas such as emergency support and essential resources. In due course, the Foundation will, among other things, take steps to support drivers in areas such as helping to educate children.

“Millions of drivers and their families have been affected, and even a humble contribution can have a lasting impact on their well-being. We invite all stakeholders in the mobile industry to join us in any way possible,” he said. They are moving us to support. At this difficult stage, “the spokesman said first.

First, it has taken a number of steps, including launching a unique COVID-19 insurance coverage for driver partners and their spouses.

These steps are aimed at helping drivers – colleagues and customers through the spread of the crown virus.

The number of positive cases of the virus in India has reached 724 so far.