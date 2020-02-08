First US citizen dies of coronavirus, 722 deaths in China

A historic, usually touristy area is incredibly empty, as the deadly corona virus threatens Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI | Stock Photo

Face masks are now required in the public space of the capital Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI | Stock Photo

The death toll is 724 people, 722 in China, and has infected more than 34,400 people in 27 countries. Photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI | Stock Photo

A boy looks at a snowman with a face mask in Beijing. Face masks are now required in the capital’s public space. Photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI | Stock Photo

February 8 (UPI) – The first US citizen died in Wuhan, China from coronavirus after the death toll in the country exceeded 700, health officials said on Saturday.

Another 35,000 people worldwide are infected by the virus.

The U.S. embassy in China confirmed on Saturday that a 60-year-old male U.S. citizen died Thursday in a hospital in Wuhan, China. This was the first known death of a US citizen in the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus identified as 2019-nCoV on January 30th as an emergency for public health.

Japan reported its first death in Wuhan on Saturday, the State Department said.

The virus is believed to come from a now closed Wuhan seafood market in Hubei Province, China. Health officials first confirmed treatment for pneumonia patients caused by an unknown virus on December 31. On January 14, officials installed infrared temperature monitors at the city’s airports and train stations to identify the infected.

In a daily press conference on Saturday, the Chinese Health Commission announced that 722 people had died from the coronavirus and 34,546 people in mainland China had been infected by the end of Friday.

The virus has infected more than 320 people in a further 27 countries worldwide.

Beijing has quarantined entire cities in Hubei to stop the virus from spreading. Around 60 million people are under travel restrictions due to road closures, train stations and flight cancellations.

Thousands of people in Asia are trapped on three cruise ships due to the virus. A ship in Japan, the Diamond Princess and another in Hong Kong, the World Dream, have been quarantined. A third ship, the Westerdam, was rejected from various ports for fear of coronavirus cases.

The virus has also caused car factories in China to go out of operation, raising concerns that a lack of components could affect assembly lines in Europe and the United States.

The Chinese government has announced that it is temporarily referring to the unique coronavirus as a novel coronavirus pneumonia.

The International Committee on Virus Taxonomy will eventually choose the final, official name.