First woman enters Japan’s submarine academy

The first student was admitted to the National Submarine Academy on Wednesday after the end of the ban on women in Japan’s submarines.

Risa Takenouchi, 26, entered the academy in Hiroshima along with about 20 men after the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force lifted previous restrictions.

“I hope that I will be the first woman to put too much pressure on myself,” she told reporters.

“Instead, I hope to work with my classmates and train as a submarine crew member.”

The Navy has long allowed only men to serve on submarines as it is difficult to address gender privacy concerns.

But it changed the rules in late 2018 after assessing that gender data protection requirements could be met without major submarine conversions, a Navy spokesman said.

“This is part of our effort to use human resources efficiently,” he added.

The Japanese military as a whole is trying to expand the role of women in its ranks as the self-defense forces seek to attract young talent. According to local media, the navy had particular difficulties in attracting submarine applicants.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has long spoken out for expanding the role of women in the workplace, but the country remains stubbornly low in international gender rankings.