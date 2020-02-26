fish-hopes-for-july-launch-for-new-album-weltschmerz

Fish is now hoping to launch his long-awaited final studio album Weltschmerz this July. Talking in advance of his March tour, the singer talked over both the proposed album, which was first talked of in 2016 with a proposed 2017 launch.

“There’s a effective alignment of the planets close to this tour as I’m releasing my closing studio album Weltschmerz in July, which is 30 many years on from my to start with solo album, Vigil In A Wilderness of Mirrors,” he tells Prog. “Vigil is scheduled to be produced as a remastered venture alongside one another with Inside Exile, my 2nd solo album, in October this 12 months.”

Possessing currently introduced he will carry out the whole of Vigil and preview tracks from Weltschmerz on the March tour, Fish has now added early Marillion substance provided the launch of the deluxe edition of Script For A Jester’s Tear in April.







“As nicely as those auspicious releases there is a new remaster of Script For A Jester’s Tear, which was my 1st ever album with Marillion, because of out in April. Having all of the higher than into consideration, the established list for the British isles tour contains a entire efficiency of the Vigil album, five tracks from the new Weltschmerz album including the epic Rose Of Damascus which clocks in at 16 minutes, and a pair of tracks from Script as a nod again to my formative previous.”

Fish 2020 British isles tour dates



Mar 13: Aberdeen Lemon Tree



Mar 15: Holmfirth Picturedrome



Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Corridor



Mar 17: London Islington Assembly Hall



Mar 19: Cardiff Y Plas



Mar 20: Frome Cheese And Grain



Mar 21: Northampton Roadmender



Mar 23: Brighton Concorde



Mar 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex



Mar 25: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill



Mar 27: Manchester O2 Academy



Mar 28: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall