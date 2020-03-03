fish-of-the-7-days:-andrew-laveau-caught-a-virtually-twelve-inch-bluegill-ice-fishing-in-lake-county

Andrew LaVeau is the most recent with an outstanding catch on the ice in Lake County with this bluegill of approximately 12 inches. He caught it in Lake County on a chartreuse jig tipped with a plastic.

“She fought so hard, I believed I had a big crappie,” he messaged.

I wondered if it was a hybrid. But biologist Vic Santucci leaned toward bluegill mainly because of the “all black operculum flap and long, pointy pectoral fins.”

A bluegill that measurement justifies a total-duration watch.

Complete-size see of Andrew LaVeau with his virtually 12-inch bluegill from Lake County. Provided

