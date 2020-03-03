Fish of the 7 days: Andrew LaVeau caught a virtually twelve-inch bluegill ice fishing in Lake County

By
Nellie McDonald
-
Andrew LaVeau is the most recent with an outstanding catch on the ice in Lake County with this bluegill of approximately 12 inches. He caught it in Lake County on a chartreuse jig tipped with a plastic.

“She fought so hard, I believed I had a big crappie,” he messaged.

I wondered if it was a hybrid. But biologist Vic Santucci leaned toward bluegill mainly because of the “all black operculum flap and long, pointy pectoral fins.”

A bluegill that measurement justifies a total-duration watch.

Resized/Sun-Times

Complete-size see of Andrew LaVeau with his virtually 12-inch bluegill from Lake County.
Provided

