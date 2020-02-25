fish-of-the-week:-chasing-major-bluegills-on-“lake-x”-in-wisconsin-1st-time-driving-on-ice

“Lake X’’ in Wisconsin’s Washburn County marked the spot for an “epic weekend’’ and FOTW.

“My son whooped my butt on the ice and actually I could not determine out why,’’ Bill Koerner emailed. “I experienced better electronics and a lot more working experience but this child put some substantial [bluegills] on the ice, together with the pictured nine.75-inch ‘gill caught on a tungsten jig (3mm) and a waxie. We experienced 15 inches of sound ice and drove the truck out to our spots. Braedon imagined it was awesome due to the fact the truck GPS confirmed us on the lake, not on a street. Initial time for him driving on ice.’’

The initial time driving on ice is a memory for lifestyle.

They brought dwelling 30 bluegills, one perch and a 12-inch crappie. All bluegill lengthier than nine inches were being CPR (Catch, Photo, Release).

The consider-household catch by the Koerners from an “epic weekend” on “Lake X” in Wisconsin. Presented

