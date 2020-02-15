[fish-on-friday-to-launch-new-album-in-april]

Dutch proggers Fish On Friday will launch their new album, Black Rain, through Esoteric Antenna Records on April 17. The album is a strategy album that appears to be at the fast switching condition of the globe. Transforming natural environment, refugees and worldwide political madness.

The new album is the fifth for the now-slimmed quartet. Keyboard participant William Beckers left the band final 12 months, leaving them a quartet: vocalist, guitarist and keyboard participant Frank Van Boaert, bassist Nick Beggs, guitarist Marty Townsend and drummer Marcus Waymaere.

Black Rain also sees Beggs’ daughter Lula returning on guest vocals following her physical appearance on 2017’s Quiet Life. Listed here she appears on 4 of the album’s 11 tracks.

The entire tracklisting is:

one. Lifetime In Towns



two. Murderous Highland Freeway



3. Black Rain



four. Mad At The Environment



5. Letting Go Of You



six. Angel Of Mercy



7. We have Occur Undone



8. Morphine



9. We Select To Be Satisfied



10. Trapped In Heaven



11. Diamonds