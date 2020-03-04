fish-reunited-with-the-poem-that-influenced-marillion’s-jester-character

Fish has been reunited with the primary copy of the poem that motivated Marillion’s iconic Jester character many years right after it was shed.

The singer wrote the poem, titled The Allotment, on the again of a copy of Genesis’ Duke album in March 1980 and gave it to a pal, who he subsequently dropped get in touch with with.

But a supporter just lately learned the album with the poem penned on it in a charity store and returned it to the previous Marillion frontman. You can see the poem on the cover underneath.

“It was entirely out of the blue,” Fish tells Prog. “Somebody introduced it in a Salvation Military charity shop in Stirling. He saw there was a hand-published poem on the back again, signed by Derek Dick. He went, ‘Derek Dick? That’s Fish.’ They sent me a scan of the poem and I read it went, ‘Oh god, keep in mind that.’ There was even a sticky bit of paper inside that proved I bough it from Woolworths in Galashiels in March 1980.”

The Allotment commences with the traces ‘Snowdrop unfurls/Virgin glory, resplendent/Amongst brambles of anguish with their thorns of sorrow.’

But it’s important simply because it characteristics the really 1st mention of the Jester character that would grow to be emblamatic of the frontman’s lyrics during his time with Marillion.

The poem reads: ‘Will I savour the flower of achievement, or/Will I continue to be another crying jester caught permanently, in these brambles of malice.’

“It’s the to start with at any time time I wrote the crying jester of Script For A Jester’s Tear down on paper,” claims Fish. “The Jester was inspired by the death of Keith Moon, I used to perform the petrol pumps at my dad’s garage, and I keep in mind creating a poem about Keith Moon, a little something about even jesters crying – only a two-stanza point. But that impression must have caught in my head.

“I was in my remaining yr as a Forestry employee at the time when I wrote The Allotment. It was about two months before I sang at my first gig, and months before I headed down to Aylesbury to at some point be part of Marillion in 1981.

Fish wrote the poem for a girl named Jo, who was a flatmate of his girlfriend at the time.

“Jo and I bought on really well,” he says. “She reported, ‘I truly like your text, you compose actually perfectly.’ And I wrote this thing on the back of the Duke album for her.

“I tracked Jo down through her partner on Fb, and he told me what took place was that they’d downsized their residence just after their young children moved out. The albums experienced all long gone to the young children, and they had taken them to the Salvation Military charity shop.

“It was variety of psychological getting it back. It’s the only piece of crafting that I have from that time – at that age you bounce from flat to flat, bedsit to bedsit, and you reduce factors. But it’s pretty extraordinary, simply because the Jester point is so major.”

Fish will be revisting the early decades of his occupation on his forthcoming British isles tour, which commences on March 13 in Aberdeen.

As will as enjoying his debut solo album Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors in whole, the singer will be playing a handful of tracks from Marillion’s debut album, Script For A Jester’s Tear.

“I look again on that album fondness, however I do go, ‘How the hell did I sing that high?’” he says. “It was a refreshing voice. It hadn’t been polluted by Benson & Hedges and Jack Daniel’s.”

The tour will also see Fish previewing tracks from his extended-anticipated new album Weltschmerz, like the 16-minute The Rose Of Damascus.

“Weltschmerz about translates as ‘the agony of the world’, and I wanted to write about persons dwelling in the globe right now,” he says. “Every track is about somebody’s approach to daily life, how they offer with the worries they face. I’ve been influenced more than the years. I’ve gone through some fairly dim moments.”

Ironically, states Fish, there are parallels among Weltschmerz and his recently-rediscovered poem The Allotment.

“The really weird issue is that the lyrics to all the songs apart from a single mention a flower or a plant,” he suggests. “When my father died in 2016, I uncovered gardening was a fantastic therapy. I lost myself in it for 6 or seven months. One of the titles I was pondering about for Weltschmerz was basically The Allotment, in advance of anybody acquired in contact with me about the Duke album. It was pure subconciousness.”

Fish’s British isles tour starts on March 13 in Aberdeen. Weltschmerz is produced in July.

Fish 2020 Uk tour dates



Mar 13: Aberdeen Lemon Tree



Mar 15: Holmfirth Picturedrome



Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Corridor



Mar 17: London Islington Assembly Corridor



Mar 19: Cardiff Y Plas



Mar 20: Frome Cheese And Grain



Mar 21: Northampton Roadmender



Mar 23: Brighton Concorde



Mar 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex



Mar 25: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill



Mar 27: Manchester O2 Academy



Mar 28: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall