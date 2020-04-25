Fisher Island reported reversing the Commercial Code

Miami-based Fisher Island residents, listed as the best zip code in the U.S. by Bloomberg in 2018, have reportedly decided to accept a $ 2 million loan granted to a group of homeowners.

The Fisher Island Community Association (FICA) – the largest group of island builders, funded – has been reported for a seven-figure federal loan from the United States Conservation Fund, which has allocated $ 349 billion to help small businesses grow – The principles are to keep their job during diarrhea and diarrhea.

The average income of Fisher Island residents was $ 2.5 million in 2015, according to Bloomberg. About 700 families live on the island, which only a boat can access.

The club faces serious criticism after the news about the debt crisis. According to its website, the Fisher Island Community Association’s primary responsibility is to “manage, conserve and upgrade the common areas used in Fisher Island.” This includes the Department of Public Safety Department, which staffs “several strategic posts 24 hours a day 7 days a week,” as well as the landscaping department that includes “a 7 day a week also ‘done the landscape.’

Paycheck’s protection program has faced controversy in the past few days, as it became clear that some of the largest publicly traded companies – some worth $ 100 million, according to the Associated Press – made quicker loans. small business applications have been denied due to outsourcing funding.

Funds were offered to go to businesses that had 500 employees or less, but top 10 restaurants were offered Shake Shack and Potbelly; They both said they would later return the money. Chris Steakhouse of Ruth’s unit was offered $ 20 million, which will also come back. And AutoNation, the country’s largest car dealer – and valued at $ 3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal – has also returned $ 77 million.

Ana Tinsly, spokeswoman for SEIU Florida, told the Miami Herald that the 130 members who work on Fisher Island have not been interrupted and have been given extra vacation days to ease public stress. (SEIU Florida did not immediately respond to TIME’s request.)

The Herald reported that the FICA had told residents of the island Wednesday that it had applied for the loan on April 4 and was approved on Monday.

Once the loan was approved, FICA reported that it asked residents of the island to consider whether or not to accept the loan. The organization is very important to the board of directors to reflect on the views of our members, ”the group said in an email to its residents seen by the Herald. “It is also important to the board that the right decision is made for the island.”

Related Articles

Florida Local 10 TV reports reported that many residents were involved in a call to action Friday with board members, who decided to accept the loan. (The Fisher Island representative could not be reached directly for comment on the loan, or the rejection of residents.)

“What do we get $ 2 million for and why are we looking for $ 2 million?” a Fisher Island resident told Local 10, an ABC official, who added he didn’t think the island needed the money.

As of Saturday afternoon ET, Florida has received at least 30,839 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and at least 1,055 deaths, according to research expert Johns Hopkins.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a bill that would restore the Paycheck Protection Plan with another $ 310 billion; applications for the second round of loans should be opened immediately. In the last five weeks, more than 26 million people have been cited for unemployment in the United States – nearly one-sixth of immigrants.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at makeleine.carlisle@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19