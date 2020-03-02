[fisherman’s-close-friends-trailer-&-poster:-some-bands-simply-cannot-be-managed]

Fisherman’s Friends Trailer & Poster: Some Bands Simply cannot Be Managed

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the official U.S. trailer for the Uk musical comedy Fisherman’s Mates, arriving in theaters this May well. Based on a accurate tale, you can check out the trailer in the participant underneath as effectively as the poster in the gallery!

A fast-living, cynical London new music executive (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where by he’s pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into attempting to signal a team of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy). He becomes the supreme “fish out of water” as he struggles to get the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families (including Tuppence Middleton) who worth friendship and group around fame and fortune. As he’s drawn further into the common way of lifestyle he’s forced to reevaluate his very own integrity and ultimately question what achievement truly means.

The movie stars Daniel Mays, James Purefoy, David Hayman, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Tuppence Middleton, Maggie Steed, Vahid Gold, Christian Brassington, and Noel Clarke.

Fisherman’s Mates was directed by Chris Foggin (Young children in Like) from a script by Meg Leonard (Finding Your Feet, Blithe Spirit) and Nick Moorcroft (Blithe Spirit).

