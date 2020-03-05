[fists-fly-in-turkish-parliament-just-after-opposition-mp-criticises-erdogan]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets associates of his ruling AK Occasion at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, March four, 2020. — Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Business handout by way of Reuters

ANKARA, March 5 — A fistfight erupted in the Turkish parliament yesterday throughout a speech by an opposition lawmaker who before accused President Tayyip Erdogan of disrespecting Turkish troopers who died in Syria.

Dozens of parliamentarians joined the brawl, some climbing desks or throwing punches, though other people tried using to stop the battling, according to movie footage of the incident.

Engin Ozkoc, a lawmaker from the opposition Republican People’s Occasion (CHP), had accused the president at a news meeting and later on in tweets of disrespecting troopers who were being killed past week in Syria’s Idlib area.

Ozkoc also accused Erdogan of irresponsibility for sending troops into a conflict with no air cover.

The speaker of parliament, Mustafa Sentop, condemned the statement by the opposition lawmaker.

Ankara prosecutors launched an investigation into a suspected insulting of the president, point out-owned Anadolu news company noted. — Reuters