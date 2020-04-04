Fitch solutions reduce India’s GDP growth forecast to 4.6 percent for FY21

New Delhi: On Monday, Fitch cut its estimate for GDP growth in Mali from April 1 to 4.6 percent because of declining private consumption and contraction in investment due to the spread of the virus, reducing economic costs around the world. .

The growth estimate for fiscal 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021) is comparable to the forecast of 4.9% in the current 2019-20, which ends on Tuesday.

“At Fitch Solutions, we are revising India’s GDP growth forecast for FY2020 / 21 (April-March) to 4.6%, from 5.4% previously, which reflects our view to slow down our FY2019 / 20 estimate of 4.9%, ”the rating agency said.

Despite the 1.7 RS Kerch Lock economic package announced last year, private consumption growth will be affected in the coming months, the report said.

According to him, lower growth is “due to weak private consumption and declining investment, although the share of higher net exports and higher government consumption should help alleviate the economic shocks of Quaid 19”.

Given that the outbreak in India has just begun, as shown by a relatively small number of reported Covid-19 infections, the risk of prognosis is still in decline.

The number of reported cases “still appears very low”, especially given that India is the world’s second most populous country with a population of more than 130 crores.

“A poor health care system, with current medical facilities, is also curbing India’s ability to ‘smooth out the infection curve’, which we see as having a negative impact on the economy beyond at least H1FY2020 / 21,” Fitch said. It informs. ” “Similarly, we expect the outbreak to worsen significantly in the coming months.”

Fitch Solutions joins a group of international organizations that have made similar growth estimates in recent days. Last week, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) cut its growth forecast for India’s gross domestic product from 2020 to 21 percent to 5.2 percent from its previous forecast of 6.5 percent.

Fitch Ratings cut its growth forecast from 5.6 percent to 5.1 percent for 2020-20.

India has called for at least 21 days to close its economy since March 25 to prevent the virus from spreading.

All except those employed by the government in basic services such as public administration, transaction traders on a daily basis, medical staff, and manufacturers of essential medical products are effectively prohibited from leaving their homes. They face the course.

India has also closed its land borders and suspended all visa issuance until April 15, with the exception of diplomatic, employment and project visas.

“We expect private consumption to be under pressure, as well as investments to reduce full-year contraction,” Fitch said. “The higher share of net exports will help reduce the pressure due to the sharp contraction of imports against exports, and more government spending,” he said.

This forecast changed the growth of private consumption from 4.3 percent in the past, which was much lower than the average of 7 percent over the past decade.

The movement, as well as job restrictions due to the lack of locks and the resulting loss of income, will increase private consumption for many in the coming months. This has already had a disproportionate effect on the poor working in the cities, forcing many to return home to rural areas.

While direct government transfers should ideally help reduce the financial burden for many poor people, Fitch highlights the challenges of outstanding implementation, which will hinder the effectiveness of the stimulus. Direct transfer of cash to bank accounts also shows some challenges.

Investments are expected to grow by 2.5 percent, compared to 3.7 percent in the past.

“The uncertain outlook for demand, both externally and domestically, will be seen due to a global economy that is set to stagnate and the country’s purchasing power declines due to a loss of income,” Fitch said. “Businesses are postponing their investment plans.”

“Despite weaker profits due to a sharp decline in growth from Q1 FY2018 / 19, which has now reduced existing capital for reinvestment, the trend continues to decline in the growth of trade credit in the year as well as the outlook for liquid investment in the coming months. The future points. “

The March 26 financial stimulus is not enough to boost economic growth, and additional spending is expected in the coming months, he said.

“To provide the background, India’s stimulus package so far represents only about 0.8% of GDP, which, compared to other countries such as the United States and Singapore, compares 10% and 11% of GDP,” he said. Added.

Separately, India’s ratings and research on Monday revised its FY21 gross domestic product growth from 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent due to the spread of COVID-19 and the result across the country, which was imposed until April 14. Kurdish and most economic and commercial activities.

“This revision is based on the assumption that the lock will be closed by the end of April 2020 (complete or partial) and the gradual restoration of economic activities from May 2020 onwards,” he said.

