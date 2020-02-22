[fite-tv-to-stream-near-sellout-rockin’-fights-38-on-february-28]

RINGSIDE 22/02/2020

From the instant Star Boxing announced its double principal event at the February 28, “Rockin’ Fights” showcasing the return of Prolonged Island knockout artist, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (24-1 20KO’S) in opposition to Colombian slugger HUMBERTO MARTINEZ (33-9-two 25KO’s), as well as entire world rated heavyweight CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s) from tricky Brazilian FABIO MALDONADO (26-three 25KO’s), tickets started flying.

In what may be one particular of the most predicted “Rockin’ Fights” to date, ringside, mezz and skybar seats have formally Offered OUT. Confined tickets stay in the loge and more seating has been additional to the stage.

To accomodate the overwhelming demand, Star Boxing is delighted to announce that FITE.Television set PPV will be streaming the February 28 “Rockin’ Fights” 38 card on its PPV system.

The stacked card involves undefeated mounting stars in Dominican, WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Winner, JUNIOR ALMONTE (13- 9KO’s), Prolonged Island’s WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (10- 4KO) earning his 2020 debut, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (five- 1KO) in a move up battle against veteran Antonio Sanchez.

The action proceeds as a result of the opening bouts of the evening including a choose em’ professional debut battle in between PRINCE SLAUGHTER towards decorated amateur AHMET “THE TURKISH WOLF” TUNCEL, the professional debut of Local three electrician BARKIM LOGAN, and kicking off the action, the 1st Lebanese skilled fighter looking to continue being undefeated, NADIM SALLOUM (three- 2KO).

If you approach on attending what is established to be a stellar night time of fights, do not wait any more time to get your tickets, as they are probably to be marketed out before battle night time. Purchase your. If you can’t make it to The Paramount be absolutely sure to catch the action on FITE.Tv set for just $19.99 in the United states and Canada, and $nine.99 outside the house of the United states/Canada. Pre-order “Rockin Fights” 38 via FITE.Television set.