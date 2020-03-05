fitzgerald’s-proprietor-sells-famous-berwyn-nightclub-to-chicago-restaurateur

FitzGerald’s Nightclub, a legendary tunes nightclub in west suburban Berwyn, has been offered to a Chicago cafe and club businessman soon after additional than two years on the sector.

Invoice FitzGerald, who opened the club in 1980 and reworked it into a musical destination, confirmed Wednesday that he offered the complex to Will Duncan, a businessman who earlier worked for On Centre, a restaurant consortium team that incorporates Chicago’s Thalia Corridor and MoneyGun/St. Lou’s Assembly.

“It feels like a desire. I just cannot wait for men and women to get to know Duncan and see our place continue on,” FitzGerald reported with a trace of aid that his two-and-a-50 percent-yr look for for a new owner experienced now finished. “The long run is vivid for FitzGerald’s.”

FitzGerald would not disclose the sale price tag on the nightclub, which went on the market in August 2017 when he made a decision it was time to retire and shell out far more time with family in Ferryville, Wisconsin, exactly where he and his spouse own a 10-place house alongside the Mississippi River that they plan on repairing up.

Over the several years, FitzGerald’s come to be recognised for its legendary company, these kinds of as Mavis Staples, Otis Clay and Stevie Ray Vaughan, who played two demonstrates ahead of many knew who he was,

FitzGerald acquired the buildings on the two sides of the club in the early 2000s, reworking the location into a audio complex with a restaurant, supplemental phase and tavern named the Aspect Bar that hosted piano and jazz functions in a cocktail setting.

Duncan was not right away readily available for an job interview, but confirmed the venue’s title and employees would each be retained.

“[Duncan] has received his heart and brain all in the suitable location,” FitzGerald explained of the club’s new proprietor. “He doesn’t want to make any big changes initially, but has options to develop on the enterprise in excess of the several years.”