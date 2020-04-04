Five-0 Reductions: McGarrett says aloha after solving the latest case in the ‘final five-0’ series of Hawaii

Hawaiians know that saying “aloha” has many different meanings and intentions. Most understand that it is a standard greeting or greeting, but aloha also means “love, affection, compassion, pity, empathy, pity, kindness, feeling, grace and charity.” This week’s “Hawaii Five-0” is titled “Aloha” which is one of the ways Hawaiians say goodbye. It is the perfect title for the final episode of the series, as it not only embodies the meaning of aloha, but it is also a farewell from the popular and well-loved show.

Directed by Duane Clark and based on a story by Peter M. Lenkov, and teleplay by David Wolkove and Matt Wheeler, the episode returns to the ending of the March 27 episode, “A ‘ohe ee loa’a aku, li ulua I can’t moana. ”(“ He can’t catch it because he’s a deep-sea fish. ”) In truth, this week’s episode was originally the second hour of the series finale, but when was the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament canceled, CBS chose to split the final two-hours into two episodes in order to fill some blank airtime.

FLASHBACK TO THE START

The episode circles back to the very first case McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) investigated after being given full immunity and means by the governor of Hawaii to start the five-0 task force with Det. Danny “Damage” Williams (Scott Caan). When Danno is kidnapped in this week’s episode, McGarrett has no idea why Danno took anything to do with this first case. It will also bring him back to his biggest nemesis, Wo Fat (Mark Dacascos). Wo Fat’s wife, Daiyu Mei (Eugenia Yuan), who is as cowardly as her long-time husband, continues his crusade against McGarrett.

McGarrett’s first case was the murder of his father, John McGarrett, played by William Sadler, who returned this week to play Father McG at the last moment of his life. Along with Sadler, James Marsters returns to reprise his role as Victor Hesse, who kidnapped former McGarrett with the help of Big Fat. Fans were thrilled to hear that Dacascos would return to the series finale to play Wo Fat.

In the reflection scene, we see Victor, Wo Fat and Daiyu Mei plan out the very first scene of the series – where McGarrett’s convoy, which is escorting international weapons dealer Anton Hesse back to the states, is ambushed. Victor reached out to Wo Fat to help get his brother out of McGarrett’s clutches, and Wo Fat told him that McGarrett would agree to trade his father for Anton because, “Blood is blood.”

We need a reminder of what happened in the pilot episode, as it really helped to explain why Daiyu was resurfaced after 10 years. Maybe her hatred for him stems from the fact that her husband was killed by McGarrett in the 100 episode “Ina paha” (“If maybe”). Her desire to find Doris McGarrett’s figured out, leading to thousands of dollars Doris hid in her crypt – an inheritance for her child – is based on both revenge and greed.

Daiyu believes her husband is the son of Doris McGarrett. Doris faked her death and left John, Steve and MaryAnn in Hawaii and raised Wo Fat after she accidentally killed her mother. This is the story that drives Daiyu to want Doris’s inheritance in honor of her long-dead husband. It is also why he is kidnapping and trying to murder McGarrett’s love the most in this world – his partner, Danno.

SAVEN DAMAGE

As McGarrett and the team move to save Danno’s life, the action and drama we know and love about “Hawaii Five-0” is definitely delivered. Danno knows that even if McGarrett gives the calculated Daiyu Mei, he will kill him. It’s a nice twist to have Danno work to save himself, instead of waiting to be rescued by McGarrett. Damage kills most of his capture except for someone who catches him off guard and shoots him in the shoulder. Fortunately, McGarrett and the rest of the Five-0 team arrived on time to run the hospital.

Really, McGarrett didn’t care if he turned heads, as he would give anything to save his best friend. What made the scenes so emotional was the team’s response to Dan being abducted and shot. When they wheel Danno into operation, they are all concerned about Danno’s survival and McGarrett’s well-being.

The scene has the kind of impact you want from an epic finale, with the Five for Fight song “All for One” playing in the background as McGarrett stands on Danno’s hospital bed. When Danno wakes up and sees McGarrett by his bedside, McGarrett is angry and tells Danno, “He used you to get to me. He almost killed you.” But Danno brushes him in and assures him he’s OK. , as McGarrett admits that it was like what he went through when he lost his father.

A HUI HOU, MCGARRETT

The episode ends on the beach in McGarrett’s backyard and Danno asks him if he’s packed and ready to go. McGarrett assures him that this is not a goodbye forever. They hug on the beach and tell each other that they love each other. It’s a sweet moment, but one that tells us friendship is far from over.

The tears don’t really start until McGarrett says goodbye to Eddie. As he kisses Eddie’s muscular, he tells the dog he loves her, he’ll miss her, but make sure he looks out for Danno. As he finished caressing his dog, the rest of the team came to say hello. Lou (Chi McBride) is the first to cry as he tells McGarrett how “you saved my life when you met me” and Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) hugs him and thanks McGarrett for giving him a second chance . After Tani (Meaghan Rath) hugs her, McGarrett tells her to be good, and she promptly says, “No.” Even when in tears, Tani is still a firecracker.

Noelani (Kimee Balmilero) gives him a hearty hug and thanks him for believing in her; and Quinn (Katrina Law) thanks her for giving her a family. But leaving us with Junior (Beulah Koale), as they share “ha,” or breath, is the most moving. Ha is what gives aloha its deeper meaning, and in this case, it is a sharing of friendship and brotherhood.

It wasn’t until McGarrett said, “A hui hou,” which means “until we meet again” that really made his exit feel a little hopeful. Not that the show is coming back, but that those friends that we have grown to love and adore, will continue and endure. We want McGarrett to find peace, and as he sits in a window seat on a departing plane, his seat arrives, and we see Catherine (Michelle Borth), who seems to always arrive when McGarrett needs a hand or some kind of emotional support. .

Maybe McGarrett can find peace somewhere in the world. And if nothing else he still has someone behind him – either Catherine, Danno or the rest of the Five-0 team.

In any case, until they meet again, we are left with 10 years of amazing memory and endless aloha.

Wendie Burbridge writes the “Five-0 Redux” and “Magnum Reloaded” blogs for staradvertiser.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.