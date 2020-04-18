Five best calf stretchers

This cult, with more than 5,000 reviews, looks simple, but a stretch of stretch stretches out to a foot and a half in sturdy woven nylon which, according to the surveyors, is more durable than other strips or bands. The 10-loop design allows for gradual or deeper calf stretching and can be used in other areas of your body.

With an impressive 4.8 star rating, many reviews indicated that this stretcher was recommended by physiotherapists, and the manufacturer states that it is indeed a tool for therapists and coaches, perhaps partly because it was the first traction strap to exist in the 1990s market. It can help relieve pain and improve range of motion, and comes with an easy-to-follow exercise and tension booklet, making it an obvious top choice. Plus, it takes up minimal storage space and is portable enough to take it anywhere.

Helpful Review: “One of the best PT clinics I live in has recommended me to get this strap. That’s what the professionals use and its price is very good. I use it to stretch my hamstrings and calves because they have this tendency to contract really easily and I also use This is to strengthen the areas around your knees. Comes with a brilliant full color guide on how to perform the exercises and the strap itself is quite long and very durable. Among my PT visits I use this to keep myself loose and nicely stretched.