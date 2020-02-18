[five-calendar year-outdated woman taken with stolen automobile identified safe, troopers browsing for suspect]

Law enforcement officers are seeking for a suspect accused of thieving a car or truck in Boston with a five-yr-previous girl within, State Police stated Monday night time.

The girl was located by a trooper in Randolph all around five p.m. and “appeared unharmed,” a law enforcement spokesman said in a assertion.

The female was in the motor vehicle on Dorchester Avenue in Boston even though “her father was away” and the car or truck was stolen, law enforcement claimed.

A ping of the father’s cell cell phone, which was in the stolen car or truck, disclosed the auto was traveling south of Boston.

Troopers proceed to look for for the automobile, a silver Honda Accord with a Massachusetts registration plate of US117D. Any one who sees the car need to get in touch with 911 instantly, law enforcement mentioned.