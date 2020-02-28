five Chicago cops hurt soon after law enforcement cars and trucks crash in South Chicago

By
Nellie McDonald
-
five-chicago-cops-hurt-soon-after-law-enforcement-cars-and-trucks-crash-in-south-chicago

Five Chicago law enforcement officers had been hurt when two squad autos crashed Thursday in South Chicago.

An unmarked law enforcement auto collided with a marked law enforcement SUV about 11: 40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago law enforcement. Both equally automobiles had been on their way to help with a targeted traffic stop at the time of the crash.

A few officers from the unmarked auto and two from the marked squad car or truck were being taken to hospitals in fair issue, police mentioned.

Five Chicago police officers were injured when a marked police SUV collided with an unmarked police vehicle Feb. 27, 2020, in the 9200 block of South South Chicago Avenue.

Sam Kelly/Solar-Moments