five-chicago-cops-hurt-soon-after-law-enforcement-cars-and-trucks-crash-in-south-chicago

Five Chicago law enforcement officers had been hurt when two squad autos crashed Thursday in South Chicago.

An unmarked law enforcement auto collided with a marked law enforcement SUV about 11: 40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago law enforcement. Both equally automobiles had been on their way to help with a targeted traffic stop at the time of the crash.

A few officers from the unmarked auto and two from the marked squad car or truck were being taken to hospitals in fair issue, police mentioned.