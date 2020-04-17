Five deaths were reported in Onondaga County by COVID-19

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 02:40 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 04:18 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In what Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called “the deadliest day” so far in coronavirus disease, 5 deaths have been announced locally.

This increases the death toll from 17 people to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The victims range in age from the 50s through the 90s.

Although COVID-19 is dangerous for some patients with outbreaks, some of the 17 deaths in the area are those that are healthy and are seriously injured by viruses.

A month after the first trial of COVID-19 Onondaga County now has 579 favorable cases.

52 people were hospitalized. 20 people are in serious condition.

Elbridge Township, which is stable, reported its first 2 cases Thursday.

Onondaga County is turning into a new trial system to protect nursing homes. New York State regulates nursing homes, but McMahon is working with the state Department of Health to complete their efforts and equipment to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Regional hospitals are working in a nursing home to test staff using rapid diagnostic tests to reduce the risk of infection.

The East Syracuse Walmart testing center could begin testing for nurses on Friday. The test will limit whether Onondaga County is working to identify potential candidates who will be sent to an experimental site.

Contacts

315-464-3979 High Speed ​​24-Hour Hotline | For anyone who does not have a primary care provider or anyone with questions

315-218-1987 Mental Health Services | For someone who needs food assistance

315-446-1220 Child Care Solutions | Day care for important employees is provided free of charge

315-428-2229 VolunteerCNY | For anyone who wants to take it personally

211 211CNY | Links to resources in Central New York, including medical equipment

EMWeb01@ongov.net or 315-435-2525 | PPE donations such as clothing, medical treatments, etc.

Ongov.net/MedicalVolunteers | Mental Health Registration

315-435-3219 The importance of Veterans troops