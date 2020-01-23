Five digital marketing shifts bring us closer to the core of the business

Looking back on 2019, it can be seen that the year started only slowly. It was full of extreme uncertainty that built up to the eye of the storm that hit us hard and fast on December 12th. The year 2019 gave us an optimistic and hopeful start to a new decade. Before I dig into a black hole in politics, let’s take a look at how the marketing industry reflected this and what will come in 2020.

It’s no secret that marketers have had a tough battle last year to measure and prove ROI, to differentiate campaigns in an increasingly competitive landscape, and to find the right audience in one increasingly difficult achieve ways that vibrate across multiple and ever-growing channels.

Although we had so many options, we could only touch the tip of the iceberg because the building blocks weren’t necessarily there to support us – until now. I can’t predict the future, but I know that 2019 has been instrumental in laying the foundation for the beginning of this new decade, and these are the five big factors that we can expect to affect the world of digital marketing as we know it, cause turmoil.

sustainability

Sustainability is a growing concern for companies across the board. In digital marketing, more and more agencies will make their sustainability characteristics known. Brands are increasingly taking this into account when choosing their partners, as consumer awareness and interest in sustainability continue to increase.

We’re also seeing a new generation of sustainable startups gaining market share and attention. These start-ups challenge our way of working, for example the start-up of toy subscriptions. Whirli challenges our stance on landfill buying and disposing of toys, while others try to influence and promote sustainable practices to change and influence other sectors. Interest in sustainable and ethical brands has grown significantly in recent years, and many consumers are willing to pay more and / or spend time looking for a brand that fits their personal beliefs. This is a great opportunity for startups – the interest is there, but it will initially be about getting a few critical components right, with digital marketing being critical to this mix.

Accessibility

The EU Internet Accessibility Directive came into force in September 2019 for new public sector websites. Existing websites have until September 2020 to make their digital services and websites accessible to everyone. However, this has put accessibility back on the agenda both in public and private sectors. More and more brands are already looking for external agencies that have this expertise to make their website and digital channels accessible to all users.

This is not really surprising considering the numbers: 80 million people in the EU are currently living with a disability. WHO estimates that the number of blind people in the world will triple in the next four decades, while an aging population means more people have access to digital services with hearing or vision problems or limited mobility for interaction. However, many companies are currently not in compliance with the law.

Part of the challenge for companies is that there are different laws and regulations depending on the location – from the guidelines for barrier-free access to web content to Section 508 in the USA and the EU standard EN 301549. There are also many gray areas in Attention to the content. Given the new regulations and the lawsuit against well-known companies such as Beyonces Parkwood Entertainment for not complying with these regulations, companies will have to deal with them in 2020.

Faster connection speeds

This month alone has shown us that we cannot ignore or evade the introduction of 5G and WiFi 6. These advances in connectivity offer great opportunities for creative digital campaigns this year. While 5G is currently only available in the UK via EE and Vodafone, we should all be able to use this faster network over the next two years so that we can access more data-rich applications on the go without annoying jitter and network crashes.

So far, marketers and brands have been playing it safe when creating data-rich applications. There’s no point in having a great app or campaign if it can’t run on most users’ devices and networks. In addition, consumers are put off by endless buffering and disconnection and can be averted from a brand. However, with faster cellular and WiFi connections, we are likely to see more brands investing in new and exciting technologies like AR and VR to attract and retain their audience once they are certain that the networks and devices can support it.

Scratches on the data surface

As an industry, we only scratch the surface of the data that is available to us, and many companies are still rebuilding their databases after the introduction of the GDPR in 2018. Still, there is far too much data to fully understand. Analyze yourself and we see more sophisticated machine learning and AI tools coming onto the market.

With these tools, companies and agencies can gain real-time insights and gain new insights using data. These can then be used to quickly and efficiently inform and feed new campaigns. For example, if you use AI effectively, marketers can quickly see which campaigns are most effective with which audience, which creative work is most popular on which platform, and which groups are most receptive to our messages.

It is likely that more marketers will take this approach next year. However, the effective use of AI can offer a huge competitive advantage. However, it is important that marketers do not completely lose the human element. Our human understanding and insight enable us to create new and exciting work instead of hindering ourselves by stupid thinking and copying the previous. A balance needs to be struck between using technology wisely to your advantage and letting it do all the work for you. “

Cross-platform UX is becoming increasingly important

According to forecasts, there will be between six and seven connected devices per person worldwide by the end of 2020. Gone are the days of linear marketing – today’s marketers have to communicate and interact with their audience in different ways and with different devices, depending on the time of day, where they are and what they are doing. With the growing number of devices owned and used by consumers, there is an increasing focus on campaigns to pinpoint the right time to target a specific device and ensure a seamless user experience exactly the same message on different channels.

In addition, marketers have to do this subtly. Since the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, consumers have known more about how their data is collected and used for marketing, and some are unhappy with the impact. In reality, even though they have agreed to the various terms and conditions for the use of certain platforms and tools, they still want and need to feel controlled and make the final decision instead of being pushed in a certain direction. This is an essential part of buying psychology. Savvy marketers will recognize this and promote their products and services across different platforms and devices, but in a way that creates an exciting experience for consumers.

From sustainability and accessibility to better data and faster connection speeds that drive the adoption of technologies and cross-platform marketing, 2020 will already be a year of action and change. It’s fundamental developments like this that will start in 2020 to drive and support so many changes for brands and marketers. They demonstrate the true value of digital marketing and bring it one step closer to the core of the business to ultimately drive actual business success.

Benjamin Moore, managing partner at Hex Digital.