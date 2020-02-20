[five-edge-rushers-titans-could-target-in-free-agency]

CLOSE

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

March 18 marks the official start of the 2020 NFL year, and with it the beginning of free agency.

For the Titans, one area on the roster needs to be addressed this offseason, whether through free agency or the draft in April.

Edge rushers.

The Titans have Harold Landry established as one starter at outside linebacker after the 2018 second-round pick led the team with nine sacks last season. But beyond him, the outside linebacker depth chart is filled with question marks.

Will the Titans re-sign Kamalei Correa, whose late-season surge made him a more appealing option this offseason? Will they cut ties with 38-year-old Cameron Wake, who had 2.5 sacks in the 2019 season opener (the first year of a three-year contract) before being placed on injured reserve in November? Or will Tennessee address its most glaring need in 2019 by looking elsewhere?

Here are five edge defenders who are set to hit the open market in a month whom the Titans, with just over $50 million in cap space at their disposal heading into the offseason, could target:

Jadeveon Clowney

2019 team: Seahawks

Age: 27

Projected contract, per overthecap.com: Five years, $21 million average per year ($66 million guaranteed, $105 million total)

Clowney is Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked edge rusher available in free agency. His sack total dropped from nine in his last season with the Texans in 2018 to three in his first season with the Seahawks last season. But PFF still saw an impressively effective defender, giving him an 87.3 overall grade in 2019 after his 88.9 in 2018. Clowney is one of the league’s best at his position when it comes to stopping the run, but he isn’t in that top tier when it comes to getting after the quarterback. Will the Titans be willing to pay a steep price for a great run defender but only solid pass rusher?

Shaquil Barrett

2019 team: Buccaneers

Age: 27

Projected contract: Four years, $16.5 million average per year ($41 million guaranteed, $66 million total)

It’s impossible not to see 19.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits and not think Barrett would be the answer to all of Tennessee’s pass-rushing problems. But teams would be wise to dig deeper than Barrett’s 2019 season, in which he had 5.5 more sacks than the first four seasons of his career combined. Per PFF, “(Barrett has) graded between 71.3 and 82.0 as a pass-rusher in all five years of his career, and that baseline projects a solid player rather than the Defensive Player of the Year candidate that the stats would suggest. Barrett deserves credit for taking advantage of a starting role and putting together a career year, but potential suitors must look beyond the gaudy sack totals before investing long term.”

Yannick Ngakoue

2019 team: Jaguars

Age: 24

Projected contract: Four years, $19.5 million average per year ($57 million guaranteed, $78 million total)

Ngakoue’s skill-set is in many ways opposite of Clowney’s: He’s a good pass rusher but less effective as a run defender. A couple of years younger than both of the first two players on this list, Ngakoue has had at least eight sacks in each of the first four seasons of his career and has averaged 21.3 quarterback hits each season over that span.

Bud Dupree

2019 team: Steelers

Age: 27

Projected contract: Four years, $14 million average per year ($20 million guaranteed, $56 million total)

Dupree had 11.5 sacks in 2019, 5.5 more than he had in any of his previous four seasons. But PFF says teams should be cautious, listing him as one of 12 free agents who carry the most risk for NFL teams in the 2020 offseason (Derrick Henry and Logan Ryan also are included on the list, for what it’s worth). PFF pointed to a poor pressure rate – generated pressure on a per-play basis that failed to crack the 50th percentile – that was masked by the big sack total. Still, the Titans haven’t gotten that many sacks out of a player in a single season since Jason Babin had 12.5 in 2010.

Dante Fowler Jr.

2019 team: Rams

Age: 25

Projected contract: Four years, $15 million average per year ($35 million guaranteed, $60 million total)

Fowler also makes an appearance on PFF’s list of free agents who carry the most risk, and for the same reasons as Dupree. Fowler, like Dupree, is coming of an 11.5 sack campaign. Per PFF: “Fowler is likely going to get overpaid based on the 2019 sack numbers, but that’s not to say he isn’t a good player — he’ll be a good addition to a pass-rush unit if a team can get him for the right price.”