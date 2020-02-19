[five Explanations You Need to Acquire: 21 BRIDGES On Digital High definition + Blu-ray – “Hard-Hitting Times Maintain Your Coronary heart Pounding” [Giveaway]]

The wait around is ultimately more than – Chadwick Boseman’s 21 Bridges has eventually arrived on each Electronic Hd and Blu-ray. In celebration of the will have to-see, motion-packed experience, here’s 5 explanations you really should incorporate this to your movie stash.

Purpose one – Lights, Camera, Action-Packed

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kDI36zIB-hA?feature=oembed" title="21 Bridges | Trailer | Own it 2/18 on Blu-ray & DVD" width="1200"></noscript>

The 1st reason is this a need to-individual is simply because it’s action-packed enjoyable. From the opening sequence to the higher-strength chases you see involving Chadwick Boseman and a few of poor guys strapped with higher-level machinery, you’re in for a thrill journey. The motion picture provides. The challenging-hitting times hold your coronary heart pounding and twists mounting up to the ultimate scene.

Cause 2 – Black Panther Himself

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YL9dv4RCr38?feature=oembed" title="21 Bridges | "Chadwick" Featurette | Now In Theaters" width="1200"></noscript>

The next cause you should really get your hands on 21 Bridges is because of the incredible Chadwick Boseman. He’s made a identify for himself as T’Challa and Black Panther in the Marvel universe. But he’s a lot far more than a protector of Wakanda. The veteran actor has produced a identify for himself in movies such as Get on Up, 42 and Marshall focusing on legendary black pioneers but 21 Bridges puts him among the ranks of an motion hero in actual-life law enforcement drama options.

Reason 3 – Robust Supporting Solid

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/REpjqmUnmRw?feature=oembed" title="21 Bridges | "Side Devil" TV Commercial | Now In Theaters" width="1200"></noscript>

The third rationale you need to test out 21 Bridges is mainly because of the cast surrounding Boseman. Hollywood actress Sienna Miller stars reverse Chadwick together with Oscar-successful entertainer J.K. Simmons. The film also shines key light-weight on fellow veteran actor Keith David and climbing star Stephan James.

Purpose four – Bonus Perks

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uXZB3Ehpwow?feature=oembed" title="21 Bridges | "Catch Cutdown" TV Commercial | Now In Theaters" width="1200"></noscript>

The fourth purpose this is a must-very own is since of all the bonus content you can binge on. If you have to have extra than the normal runtime, then feast your eyes on a handful of deleted scenes and element commentary from director Brian Kirk and editor Tim Murrell to present context on each and every scene and action-packed second.

Cause five – Check out Everywhere

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mht81Rz9h8k?feature=oembed" title="21 Bridges | "Going Bad Cutdown" TV Commercial | Now In Theaters" width="1200"></noscript>

The fifth rationale is mainly because your Blu-ray invest in arrives with a Electronic Hd code which helps make this a need to-see throughout your future spring split and journey aims. If you require something to get you by way of layovers and extended commutes, just download 21 Bridges to your preferred cellular gadget and tablet or if you’re lucky more than enough to camp out at the library, toss on the headphones and stream it with the regional Wi-Fi.

Enter to gain your individual 21 Bridges Blu-ray: