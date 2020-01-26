Five Eyes, an alliance to share information with Japan on North Korea

The “Five Eyes” alliance for the exchange of information between English-speaking nations has teamed up with France, Japan and South Korea to curb North Korea’s provocations, government sources said on Sunday.

With the expanded framework, the alliance – comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States – together with the three new partners, will strengthen intelligence activities that go beyond the analysis of North Korean ballistic missiles currently being carried out by Japan, South Korea and Japan United States, the sources said.

Officials from the eight countries gathered last fall to discuss how best to gather information about North Korea, according to the Japanese and United States governments.

The alliance also has the idea of ​​expanding the partnership with the three countries into a partnership that will facilitate the exchange of information about China’s growing military muscles.

The United States has attempted to create “Five Eyes Plus” with friendly countries to counter threats in new areas, including space and cyber security, where China is also expanding its power.